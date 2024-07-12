Beaulieu’s Monorail celebrates its 50th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Wombles are set to make a return to Beaulieu on Wednesday 31st July for a day of celebrations and special guests to mark the 50th anniversary of the oldest monorail in England.

Opened in July 1974, the Monorail has been delighting visitors ever since, so to mark this special milestone, visitors are invited to a fun filled day of live entertainment and exciting activities. Plus, people are being invited to share their monorail memories from the last 50 years to be in with a chance of winning VIP tickets to the birthday celebrations.

Were the Wombles a favourite feature of your childhood? Great Uncle Bulgaria and Orinoco will be returning to Beaulieu 50 years on, when they first famously opened the Monorail in 1974. Don’t miss the opportunity to see these special guests who will be wombling free at intervals between 10:30 am and 3:00 pm, posing for photos and sharing their timeless message of environmental care and recycling – just as they did half a century ago.

As well as the Wombles, the day will be filled with live entertainment, free face painting, a Monorail exhibition including a film made by Lord Montagu and the opportunity to purchase a momento from our new Monorail anniversary range. Visitors are also being invited to dress up in 1970’s attire to celebrate this momentous occasion in style.

The Monorail at Beaulieu

Rachael Goldstraw, Head of Marketing and Business Development, said “We are looking forward to marking this milestone in Beaulieu’s history, and this event enables visitors to come together and celebrate 50 years of the oldest Monorail in England”

Whilst you wait for your ride on the newly renamed Monorails, Monty & Mary, get in the party mood with Laurence Marshall’s traditional one-man band! This fun, jazzy, interactive entertainment will be sure to get visitors of all ages dancing and singing along to selection of vintage songs and children’s favourites.

Visitors on the day will be some of the first to see our new range of Monorail anniversary merchandise in the Beaulieu Gift Shop including a limited-edition pin badge, snap bands, a soft plush toy, key rings and much more. There’ll be something for everyone to take home to remember this special day.

And that’s not all… Beaulieu is excited to announce a ‘Monorail Memories’ competition, offering you a chance to share your cherished memories of the Monorail from the past 50 years. The best entries will be proudly displayed in our monorail exhibition for all to see and a selection of guests will be invited to the birthday party to recreate those memories.

Wombles at the opening of the Monorail in 1974

This day of celebrations is perfectly timed for the summer holidays. From July 20th to September 1st, enjoy a range of extra activities that make it the perfect time to visit. There has never been a better time to visit Beaulieu, and it is the perfect place to bring the family for a marvellous day out, together.

Entry to the event on the 31st July is included in a general admission ticket, which also includes entry to all that Beaulieu has to offer, including the National Motor Museum, adventure play area Little Beaulieu, World of Top Gear, On Screen Cars, the ancestral Montagu home Palace House, Secret Army exhibition, and 13th century Beaulieu Abbey.