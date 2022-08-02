The summer initiative, which runs until August 31, will allow children to choose from a selection of books as part of the centre’s free Summer Story Time campaign.

Located in Osborn Square, a Summer Story Time chill out zone will offer book swap services, borrowing and donating to help pupils work towards their school’s reading challenge.

Various adult and children’s novels will be stored in a life size book structure as part of the event.

Fareham Shopping Centre.

Adults can also benefit from book titles donated by Waterstones at the centre.

Visitors are encouraged to relax with their book at the chill out zone or head to a food outlet on site which will run offer for the events duration.

On each Saturday of the month Fareham Shopping Centre will run a children’s book themed arts and crafts session.

The Summer Story Time event takes places from 11am to 3pm.

Mike Taylor, centre manager at Fareham Shopping Centre, said: ‘We know how important reading is for both educational development and mindfulness.

‘Our Summer Story Time initiative will give the opportunity for those young and old to immerse themselves in a book for free.

‘We encourage our shoppers to grab a book and relax in one of our cafes or restaurants at the centre.’

Visitors can also drop off donated books by placing them directly on bookshelves at the honesty library.