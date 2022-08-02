Emsworth Community Centre will be hosting a summer exhibition from Saturday, August 27 to Wednesday, August 31.

Returning for the first time after the pandemic lockdowns, this year’s show will be open from 10am to 6pm daily, and entry is free.

Around 40 artists are expected to display their work in the centre’s Mountford Rooms over the five days, which will include the August Bank Holiday Monday.

Langstone Harbour at Sunset by Jan Copsey, one of the exhibiting artists.

All the exhibiting artists - who work in a range of mediums including paint, ceramics, photography, print, textiles, and willow - live within a two mile radius of Emsworth Square.

Every year, a raffle is held for a prize donated by one of the artists, and 25 per cent of all sales of the artwork is donated to the community centre.

To date, the summer exhibition has raised more than £30,000.