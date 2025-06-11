HSDC alumnus becomes bestselling author

In the modern world, marketing is constantly changing and risks alienating potential customers, making it easy to get lost in the noise. An alumnus from HSDC has recognised this, and recently published a book to help the marketeers of the future understand how to foster a meaningful connection through their work.

Phil Treagus-Evans was a student at South Downs College (now HSDC South Downs) from 2006 to 2009, studying A Levels in Law, Business and Film Studies. In 2012, Phil co-founded Giraffe Social, one of the UK’s leading social media agencies where he currently works as CEO.

On Monday, April 28, Phil’s literary debut, ‘Human-First Marketing’ was launched globally. The book prioritises the importance of meaningful human connection when developing any marketing strategy, an issue that is particularly prevalent as the world moves forward into the era of algorithms and AI.

It instantly became an Amazon bestseller, topping five book categories on the launch day, including E-commerce and Marketing & Sales.

Human-First Marketing focuses on the importance of trust, clarity and empathy in contemporary marketing strategies.

The Ebook edition broke into the Top 500 on all of Amazon, whilst the paperback hit #718 on the list (in the top 0.01% of all books sold on Amazon).

When asked about what argument ‘Human-First Marketing’ puts forward, Phil said: “The central argument is that the most effective marketing today - and tomorrow - is built on empathy, clarity, and trust. In a noisy, automated world, human-first marketers stand out not because they shout louder, but because they connect deeper. I want readers - especially marketers and founders - to walk away with a clearer sense of how to cut through the noise without losing themselves. That means building strategy from values, choosing clarity over cleverness and remembering that long-term trust beats short-term tricks. Marketing should feel good to make, not just good to measure.”

Phil credits much of his success to his time at South Downs, where he was able to develop the foundational skills to pursue a meaningful career: “South Downs gave me the creative confidence to explore ideas, the technical grounding to make them real, and the collaborative environment to learn how to bring projects to life with others. That mix of creativity, discipline, and teamwork has stayed with me - from agency life to authorship.

"I feel like I became an adult at South Downs. Joining at 16 years old, the new found freedom and choice felt alien at first - but you quickly develop new skills that set you up for life. Besides this, I'd say the teachers were one of the best parts of my time here. Fun fact - I am still in touch with a few of my teachers from college and one of them actually was part of my early reader cohort - helping me proof the book before its release, showing that even now, the College still helps me.”

When asked if he had any advice for the aspiring marketeers and writers of the future, Phil simply said: “Start. Don’t wait to be “ready.” Write, build, post, pitch - whatever your version of creating is, do it now. The best opportunities come to people who ship their ideas into the world. And remember, the best marketing doesn’t just get attention - it earns trust.”

Everyone at HSDC is extremely proud of Phil’s post-College achievements, and his recent ascent to bestselling authorship is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft that the College seeks to impart upon its students.