Cosham Mini-Fest 2025

PiNCH - The Portsmouth North Community Hub are hosting the inaugural Cosham Mini-Festival at Cosham Social Club

Richard Palmer is the Chair and founder of PiNCH - The Portsmouth North Community Hub. PiNCH is a charitable organisation that supports the north of the city of Portsmouth by hosting events that encourage community spirit.

Their latest event is happening on Friday 22nd August at Cosham Community Centre. The event is free to attend.

"I wanted to bring a festival feeling to Cosham, so I came up with the idea of Cosham Mini-fest. Local musicians have donated their time to support us. All funds raised will go towards funding future events." - Richard Palmer Chairperson and Founder or PiNCH.

The event is being sponsored by local record label, Shine4U Records. www.shine4urecords.co.uk

If anyone would like a stall at the event please contact Richard Palmer:

Phone: 07905 265 076

Facebook event:

PiNCH have several future events planned, including a Neurodiverse disco, a fashion show, a talent show (Portsmouth North's Got Talent), Artisan markets and a Dickensian Christmas Market.

PiNCH are seeking charitable status, and hope to have a premise in Cosham where they can create a real sense of community by providing an all inclusive space for community events and activities.

