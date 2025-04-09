Cracking fun at The Watercress Line this Easter
From 17 to 21 April, children can hunt for Easter eggs on the Easter Egg Spotter Trail, have their photo taken with the delightful Easter Bunny and take home some cracking memories – along with a free chocolate egg!
There’s more fun on board The Watercress Line’s steam trains, where passengers can enjoy singalongs and jokes with the Easter Bunny’s helpers, and hop on and off the at heritage stations.
Easter-themed activities, running daily from 10:30am to 4:30pm, include:
- Meeting the Easter Bunny at Ropley Station for photos and a free chocolate egg
- Easter Egg Spotter Trail to hunt for eggs
- Easter colouring and make your own Easter ears
- Easter pottery painting at the West Country Buffet (additional cost)
- Easter selfie spots along the route
- Loco Shed Viewing Gallery to see restoration in action
- Ropley Station’s locomotive playground
- Unlimited travel on The Watercress Line’s scenic 10-mile route
- Alresford’s West Country Buffet, Ropley’s T-Junction and Alton Kiosk for refreshments
- Gifts at the Alresford & Ropley gift shops.
The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “There’s nothing quite like the thrill of meeting the Easter Bunny and enjoying a steam train adventure, and this Easter promises to be eggs-traordinary!
“With all these activities included in the ticket price, it’s the perfect way to celebrate Easter with family and friends.”
Don’t miss this memorable Easter experience, book tickets at: www.watercressline.co.uk/easter-bunny-train