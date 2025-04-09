Cracking fun at The Watercress Line this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s plenty of egg-citing action for young visitors to Hampshire's heritage railway, The Watercress Line, to enjoy this Easter.

From 17 to 21 April, children can hunt for Easter eggs on the Easter Egg Spotter Trail, have their photo taken with the delightful Easter Bunny and take home some cracking memories – along with a free chocolate egg!

There’s more fun on board The Watercress Line’s steam trains, where passengers can enjoy singalongs and jokes with the Easter Bunny’s helpers, and hop on and off the at heritage stations.

Easter-themed activities, running daily from 10:30am to 4:30pm, include:

Enjoy meeting the Easter Bunny at The Watercress Line from 17 to 21 April.

Meeting the Easter Bunny at Ropley Station for photos and a free chocolate egg

Easter Egg Spotter Trail to hunt for eggs

Easter colouring and make your own Easter ears

Easter pottery painting at the West Country Buffet (additional cost)

Easter selfie spots along the route

Loco Shed Viewing Gallery to see restoration in action

Ropley Station’s locomotive playground

Unlimited travel on The Watercress Line’s scenic 10-mile route

Alresford’s West Country Buffet, Ropley’s T-Junction and Alton Kiosk for refreshments

Gifts at the Alresford & Ropley gift shops.

The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “There’s nothing quite like the thrill of meeting the Easter Bunny and enjoying a steam train adventure, and this Easter promises to be eggs-traordinary!

“With all these activities included in the ticket price, it’s the perfect way to celebrate Easter with family and friends.”

Don’t miss this memorable Easter experience, book tickets at: www.watercressline.co.uk/easter-bunny-train