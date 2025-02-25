Enjoy an Egg-citing Easter adventure at The Watercress Line

Young visitors to The Watercress Line this Easter will jump for joy at the chance to meet the Easter Bunny and enjoy plenty of egg-citing activities.

From 17 to 21 April, children can meet the Easter Bunny at Ropley Station, pose for a special photo, and receive a free chocolate egg.

The fun continues onboard the heritage steam trains, where passengers can enjoy singalongs and jokes with the Easter Bunny’s helpers - guaranteed to keep the whole family smiling.

Hop on and off the magical train rides to explore The Watercress Line’s heritage stations, with cracking Easter-themed activities running daily, from 10:30am to 4:30pm: Join the Easter Egg Spotter Trail and hunt for hidden eggs. Get creative with Easter colouring and craft your own Easter ears. Enjoy Easter-themed activities and take snapshots at dedicated Easter selfie spots.

Meet the Easter Bunny at The Watercress Line

Visit the Loco Shed Viewing Gallery to see restoration in action and enjoy a unique view of the locomotives. Let the little ones burn off energy at Ropley Station’s locomotive playground. Try your hand at Easter pottery painting at the West Country Buffet (additional cost).

Unlimited travel available on The Watercress Line’s glorious 10-mile route with stops at the heritage stations. Enjoy refreshments at Alresford’s West Country Buffet, Ropley’s T-Junction and Alton Kiosk. Browse for gifts at the Alresford & Ropley shops.

Watercress Line CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “Families can look forward to a truly egg-straordinary Easter treat when they visit The Watercress Line. There’s nothing quite like the magic of meeting the Easter Bunny and enjoying a steam train adventure.

“With so many activities included in the ticket price, it’s the perfect way to celebrate Easter with family and friends.”

Don’t miss this memorable Easter experience, book tickets at: www.watercressline.co.uk/easter-bunny-train