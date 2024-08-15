Familiar faces set to appear at Beaulieu’s International Autojumble

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With just over four weeks to go until Beaulieu International Autojumble, motoring enthusiasts from far and wide are gearing up for a weekend of automotive treasure-hunting on the south coast.

Hundreds of stands will be bursting with spare parts, rare books, model cars, retro clothing and unique automobilia, offering something for everyone. What’s more, there will be one or two familiar faces in attendance…

Custom car builder Andy Saunders is among the notable motoring figures joining the two-day event, and with him he will be bringing one of his very own custom creations, Tetanus. Event-goers will be able to admire the custom 1937 Cord 812 Westchester sedan up close as well as chat to the car builder himself. Andy will also be selling copies of his autobiography, The Automotive Alchemist.

Fans of BBC’s The Repair Shop will be excited to learn that expert craftsman and car fanatic Dominic Chinea will be returning to browse the stands this year. As a seasoned Autojumble visitor, Dominic enjoyed hunting for parts for his various workshop projects last year. Watch his YouTube video here.

Beaulieu International Autojumble

Adding a touch of elegance to the weekend, Molly Bridge, presenter of Bridge Classic Cars, will be visiting Beaulieu’s International Autojumble. Known for her vintage style and classic car knowledge, Molly is a popular figure amongst both vintage and motoring enthusiasts on social media.

Automart offers the perfect opportunity to sell your classic car or bike, drawing thousands of potential buyers throughout the event. Automart sellers receive entry to the Autojumble and the Beaulieu attraction across both days of the event with their car space. For even more motors on sale, visit Dealermart to browse the top-condition classics available from traders.

On Sunday 15th, showgoers have the added bonus of Trunk Traders, in which amateur autojumblers sell an assortment of items from their car boots. From key motoring items to great bargains and charming memorabilia, there’s all sorts up for grabs at a Trunk Traders stand!

Practical Classics Magazine will return as show Media Partner, chatting to visitors on their stand about their exciting automotive projects. Morgan Sports Car Club are also back with another showstopping display, giving event-goers the chance to take a break from rummaging through the busy stands and admire some stunning vehicles.

Save by booking advance one and two-day visitor tickets,available NOW until 2pm on 6th September after which the tickets increase to standard price. To enjoy benefits such as priority parking, early entry into the showground plus a complimentary showguide, a limited number of premium tickets are also on sale now. For more details and to book your tickets, visit beaulieu.co.uk/events/international-autojumble/tickets/.

If you are interested in booking an Exhibitor or Trunk Traders stand, or a space in Automart or Dealermart visit beaulieu.co.uk/events/international-autojumble/exhibitors or email the events team at [email protected] or phone 01590 614614. All covered space including shop units and spaces in the grand marquees are now sold out.

Visitor and exhibitor tickets include access to the whole of the Beaulieu attraction. Make sure to visit The National Motor Museum, World of Top Gear, On Screen Cars, Palace House and accompanying grounds and gardens, 13th century Beaulieu Abbey and Little Beaulieu our adventure playground. For more information visit beaulieu.co.uk.