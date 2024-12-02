Fareham care home invites community for a merry good time

A care home in Fareham is inviting the local community to get into the festive spirit at its very own Christmas fete.

On Saturday 14th December, from 1:00 – 3:30, Care UK’s Parker Meadows, on Parker View, is welcoming members of the community to join residents and team to kick-start the festive season with a special fete ‘yule’ not want to miss.

On the day, attendees will be able to enjoy fete stalls from local stall holders, offering mince pies and mulled wine, and a Christmas raffle and Santa’s grotto.

Matthew Smith, General Manager at Parker Meadows, said: “We’re committed to playing an active role in the community here at Parker Meadows’, which is why we’re thrilled to be kicking off the festivities with our very own Christmas fete.

“The fete promises to bring the festive cheer and will be a wonderful opportunity to get everyone into the Christmas spirit. It’s also a lovely time for residents to reminisce about their happy Christmas memories, share a story or two, and meet new people from the local community.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming local people for what we expect will be a lovely day for all – I can hear the jingle bells already!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Parker Meadows incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The home provides full-time residential care, nursing care, dementia care and respite care, in addition to independent living bungalows also on site. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge and dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

To find out more about Parker Meadows, please call Joe Gould, Customer Relations Manager, on 01329 889 571, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/parker-meadows