Feel a warm welcome at Community Kettle Hub in Cosham

The weather colder but it’s warmer in Cosham High street this winter

Community Kettle Intergenerational hub is offering a warm welcoming space this winter. Complete with state of the art infrared heating, warming soup, activities and games welcoming all by throwing open its doors throughout the Christmas period, only closing Christmas Day.

Director Kirstine Impey explained how Team Kettle were keen to offer a safe space this winter especially with the dropping temperatures and rising costs.

‘We know how isolating the Christmas holidays can be. Not everyone can be with family and friends for all sorts of reasons. Team Kettle are keen to change this by offer a safe place to come.’

Opening Hours

As you’d expect from a Community Hub with Kettle in its name. The Kettle is on…

and the Chatter cafe always offer a cuppa payable by donation. Over the winter months they have extended this to include warming soup made by Chaos of Cosham, a centre for adults with additional needs with vegetables donated by Ushers fruit and veg shop on the high street and a pink token pay it forward scheme enabling anyone to have a warming meal and refreshment. This will continue up until spring.

Over the holidays more activities are planned during their opening. Along with a the chance to have Breakfast with Santa, supporting other community groups to celebrate. The Hub Helpers are planning to set this large community built hub up with a variety family games, puzzles, toys and crafts suitable for all ages to enjoy. Opening 10-2pm every day but Christmas Day over the December holidays.

Team Kettle invite anyone who would like to join in with community fun and games to pop along to the Hub on 62 high street Cosham and be part of the fun.