Netflix hit After Life has returned for its third season as the series follows the main character, Tony, who is coming to terms with his wife's death and now his father's who passed away at the end of series two.

Creator and main character of Afterlife, Ricky Gervais – who plays Tony in the show – released the dark comedy series on the streaming platform on January 14.

The show sees Tony reminisce in flashbacks whilst meeting new people who help him to overcome his grief.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about After Life:

Who stars in season three?

Ricky Gervais is joined by Penelope Wilton (Anne) at their usual spot on the bench in the graveyard throughout the series.

Ricky Gervais confirmed season three of After Life on social media.

Ricky is also seen with Joe Wilkinson (Pat the postman) and David Earl (Brian) as they reunite with Tony Way (Lenny) and Jo Hartley (June).

Diane Morgan (Kath), Ashley Jensen (Emma), and Ethan Lawrence (James) have returned for the third season alongside Brandy the dog, Kerry Godliman (Lisa) and David Bradley (Ray) returning in flashbacks.

How many episodes is there?

Season three follows the same pattern as seasons one and two by having six episodes.

Is there a trailer for After Life season 3?

An official trailer for season three was released on New Year’s Day.

The trailer sees Tony explain that he wants to go on a trip to scatter his dad’s ashes as he continues his journey with grief.

How to watch

Viewers will need a Netflix account to watch the third series.

Netflix subscriptions are priced from £5.99 and seasons one and two are still available if you need to catch up before you watch the new season.

What happens in season three?

The third season sees Tony accept his wife’s death as he strives to become a better person.

He decides to end his relationship with Emma, the nurse who he genuinely cares for, as he realises he is not ready to move on.

Tony’s companion, Anne, encourages her friend to be happy as she refers to him as ‘her angel’ who saved her after her husband's death.

Viewers then discover that Tony still hasn’t cashed in his wife’s life insurance money, stating that he would rather have his wife back than the £150,000 cheque.

By the end of the third season, Tony decides to cash in his wife’s money but instead of spending the money on himself, he decides to give it to people who really need it.

In the final episode, Tony is taken to an interview at the local cancer hospice where he meets a little girl who has the same name as his wife.

This makes Tony emotional and as he leaves the hospice, he meets a young boy who encourages Tony to come back and visit.

The boy makes Tony realise he does have a purpose in life and that his ‘superpower’ is being kind to others and making them happy.

He decides to give the money to the children’s hospital, his brother-in-law, his colleagues Lenny and Coleen, and a lady who he interviewed after someone stole £500 from her biscuit tin.

The show ends at the Tambury fair, where Tony had met Lisa years before.

Tony greets his friends and colleagues at the fair as he reflects on his life with Lisa.

He is then seen walking away into the distance with Brandy the dog and his wife before slowly fading away.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth to star in new series of The Apprentice

How to watch the outtakes

Ricky Gervais has released the outtakes of season three which features a bloopers reel from the sitcom.

To watch the outtakes, please see here.

Will there be a season four?

Sadly, season three will be the last series of After Life.

Ricky Gervais told Lorraine: 'That'll be the final instalment. It's the first time I've done a third series of anything but it felt right, and I fell in love with the characters, I think this should be it.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron