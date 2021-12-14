Lord Sugar and his advisors will be returning to our screens next month.

Sixteen fresh candidates will once again vie it out to try and win £250,000 investment.

It is the first series since 2019 due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Lord Alan Sugar

The first episode of the new series, which will air on Thursday, January 6, was filmed in part in Portsmouth – it has been revealed.

Lord Sugar will start the 2022 edition of the Apprentice by summoning the aspiring entrepreneurs to his boardroom and set them off with a task like no other.

Under the watchful eyes of his advisors, the candidates are thrown in at the deep end as they set sail from Portsmouth on board a luxury cruise ship.

Their task is to come up with marketing campaigns for a new cruise liner, including creating a brand and a TV advert.

One team’s approach to design is far from plain sailing, while on the other team, discord during the advert filming leads to choppy waters.

Later, both teams attempt to cruise into the lead when pitching their ad campaigns to industry experts, but they end up with that sinking feeling.

Back on dry land in the boardroom, Lord Sugar is on the lookout for answers and it’s man or woman overboard for one candidate when they’re the first to hear those dreaded words: ‘You’re Fired!’

The episode will air on January 6, at 9pm on BBC One/ One HD – and will also be available on iPlayer.

Former winner Tim Campbell is joining the series as one of Lord Sugar’s aides.

He is standing in for Claude Littner who has not been able to take part in filming following a serious accident while riding an electric bike near his Mill Hill home in London.

Tim will join Baroness Karren Brady with Lord Sugar saying: ‘My former winner Tim Campbell will step into Claude’s seat and be my eyes and ears as the candidates face a tough set of business challenges.’

It looks set to be a busy year for Lord Sugar and the team – the BBC have reportedly started work on a further two series of The Apprentice.

The business mogul previously suggested he planned to step down after making it to 20 series. ‘We would have been doing series 16 this year and I was happy to do four more,’ he said last year.

‘Of course, it is the BBC who will decide if they wish to do it. I fully understand they are in charge but if they wanted to do it, I think 20 years is a nice round figure.’

In addition, there will also be an Apprentice special to celebrate the Beeb’s 100th anniversary in 2022.

