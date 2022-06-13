Romesh Ranganathan will star in his new BBC sitcom, Avoidance.

Avoidance is the first production from Romesh's own company, Ranga Bee, and it is co-created by himself and Benjamin Green.

Romesh has starred in popular TV shows such as A League of Their Own, Have I Got News For You, The Weakest Link, and The Apprentice: You're Fired.

He has also won two BAFTA TV Awards including Best Feature and Best Entertainment Performance.

But when will Avoidance air and will it be available to watch on BBC One?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will the show air?

Avoidance will start tonight (June 10) at 9.30pm.

Will it be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer?

The show will be broadcast on BBC One and it will be available on catch-up via BBC iPlayer.

The six-part series will air weekly on BBC One, with all six episodes available on BBC iPlayer after the first episode has aired on TV.

Who is in the cast?

Romesh will be joined in his new TV show by some well-known names in the UK comedy scene.

The cast includes:

-Romesh Ranganathan as Jonathan

-Mandeep Dhillon as Danielle

-Jessica Knappett as Claire

-Lisa McGrillis as Courtney

-Kieran Logendra as Spencer.

What is the show about?

Avoidance will follow main character Jonathan, a man with severe conflict avoidance issues.

Jonathan is forced to change his ways for the sake of his son Spencer, who he then runs away with after his partner Claire decides that the marriage is over.

Romesh said: 'Avoidance is about a conflict-avoidant beta male, who is so frustrating to live with that his partner leaves.

‘He is then forced to try and sort himself out, for the sake of his son.

‘He ends up staying with his sister and her wife…it’s funnier than it sounds.

‘It’s supposed to be funny with a bit of heart, but I’d settle for mildly diverting at this point.’

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for Avoidance was released on Youtube by the BBC last month.