The celebrity charity football match will see England take on World XI as they attempt to claw back a win after they lost last year's event.

Unlike last year when the match was held at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Soccer Aid 2022 will be held in a new location in London.

Usain Bolt will return as the captain of World XI in this year's Soccer Aid event.

But when will Soccer Aid take place and who is taking part this year?

Here's everything you need to know:

What is Soccer Aid?

Soccer Aid is a charity football match that takes place once a year and it is organised by singer Robbie Williams and entertainer Jonathan Wilkes.

The event, which started in 2006, has raised more than £60m for Unicef, a charity that helps to provide aid to children across the globe.

Ex-Take That singer Robbie Williams will return to the event this year but he will, however, remain off the pitch.

He is also expected to perform his hit single 'Angels' during the half-time show.

When is Soccer Aid 2022?

Soccer Aid 2022 will take place on June 12 at the London Stadium which is in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford.

The event will return to its usual summer slot after last year’s game was delayed to September 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

What time is kick-off?

The Soccer Aid match will kick off at 7.30pm on June 12, with the pre-match show taking place at 6.30pm.

How to watch the match

Those who cannot make it to the match this weekend will be able to watch it live from 6.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

The show will be hosted by Dermot O'Leary, Maya Jama, and Alex Scott.

Who is taking part?

Each year two groups of celebrities, former footballers, and Olympians go head-to-head for Soccer Aid.

The two teams are named 'England' and 'World XI' and here's who will take part this year:

England team

-Former One Direction singer Liam Payne (Captain)

-Actor Damian Lewis

-Former footballer Teddy Sheringham

-Former footballer Anita Asante

-YouTuber Chunkz

-Former footballer Joe Cole

-Singer Tom Grennan

-Former Pompey goalkeeper David James

-Former footballer Mark Noble

-Heart Radio presenter Mark Wright

-Comedian Alex Brooker

-Former footballer Jamie Carragher

-Rapper Aitch

-Former footballer Fara Williams

-Olympian Sir Mo Farah

-Former footballer Gary Neville

-Actor David Harewood.

The England squad will be managed by Harry Redknapp, David Seaman, and Emma Hayes.

World XI

-Olympian Usain Bolt (Captain)

-Dragon's Den star and businessman Steven Bartlett

-Line of Duty's Martin Compston

-TikTok star Noah Beck

-Singer Chelcee Grimes

-Former footballer Patrice Evra

-American former soccer star Carli Lloyd

-Former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay

-Comedian Mo Gilligan

-Comedian Lee Mack

-Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech

-Actor Mark Strong

-American former soccer player Heather O'Reilly

- Ukrainian former footballler Andriy Shevchenko

-British strongman competitor Tom Stoltman

-Brazilian former footballer Cafu.