The popular TV series last aired on our screens back in 2021, and now the celebrities are back to give fans an insight into the latest TV gossip.

Celebrity Gogglebox is a spin-off of Channel 4's award-winning series Gogglebox, which concluded its 19th season last month.

Here's when the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox will air.

But when will the latest series of Celebrity Gogglebox air and who is on the line up?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will the new series air?

The fourth series of Celebrity Gogglebox is set to air tonight (Friday, June 10) in the UK.

What time will the first episode air?

Celebrity Gogglebox will air on a weekly basis each Friday from 9pm.

Will Celebrity Gogglebox be available to watch on Channel 4?

The series will be available to watch on Channel 4 and catch up via All 4.

Who is on the line up?

Many familiar faces will return to Celebrity Gogglebox for the upcoming season.

The line-up includes:

-TV presenter Rylan Clark and his mother Linda

- Radio presenter Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv

-Happy Mondays stars Shaun Ryder and Bez

-Former footballers Micah Richards and James Carragher

-Former Spandau Ballet member Martin Kemp and his son Roman

-Ex-Spice Girl Mel C and her brother Paul

-Comedians Mo Gilligan and Barbatunde Aléshé

-Presenter Denise Van Outen and former Blue band member Duncan James

-Broadcaster Paul Sinha and his husband Oliver.

Why did Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall break up?

Denise Van Outen has invited her friend Duncan James to join her on the show this season.

The presenter broke up with her partner Eddie Boxshall, who previously joined her on the show, following reports that he had cheated on her.

The couple were together for seven years and following the split, Denise told Radio 2: ‘The one thing I’m really proud of myself for is I do know when to walk away and I don’t like to be taken advantage of.

‘Sometimes it’s been to the detriment of my own career or in my own relationships, but I just feel like it’s really important as a woman to have self-worth and self-respect.

‘I’ve always tried to maintain that in anything that I do in life, generally. More so now as a mother because I feel like I’m a role model and I’ve got to set an example."

In the run-up to the latest series of Celebrity Gogglebox, Denise has spoken out about her deep trust and respect for her friend Duncan.

She told The Sun: ‘The big thing is we trust each other. I trust him and we respect each other as friends.’