Better Call Saul is back for its final season.

The series follows ex-con artist Jimmy McGill who becomes a small-time attorney and faces a series of trials and tragedies.

He transforms into his alter ego, Saul Goodman, who is a morally challenged criminal lawyer.

Better Call Saul is a prequel to Breaking Bad and series five of the show aired back in 2020.

But when will season 6 air and is this the final season of Better Call Saul?

Here's everything you need to know:

When is episode 3 of Better Call Saul season 6 released?

Episode three entitled ‘Rock and Hard Place’ aired in America on April 25, and released on Netflix UK the day after.

The fourth episode will be released in the UK on May 3.

Will the series be available on Netflix in the UK?

The series will air weekly on streaming platform Netflix in the UK.

Episodes are released at 8am on Tuesday morning GMT.

Will season six be the final season?

Netflix has confirmed that season six will be the last of Better Call Saul.

The streaming platform tweeted on February 11, 2022: ‘(HEART)BREAKING NEWS: The final season of Better Call Saul premieres on Netflix UK/IE on 19 April.’

Netflix also confirmed that the season will be split into two halves.

The service added: ‘The 13 episode season will be split into two parts. Eps 1+2 will arrive on 19 April, with the next 5 episodes airing weekly. After a break, the final run of 6 episodes will begin on 12 July.’

The last episode of the series will air on Tuesday, August 16.

Who plays Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Varga?

Episode 3 of Better Call Saul season six focuses heavily on the character Nacho Vargas, following his clashes with the Salamanca gang in Mexico.

He is played by Michael Mando.

Who is in the cast?

Bob Odenkirk will return as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic for the final season of Better Call Saul.

Other cast members include:

-Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler

-Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut

-Giancarlo Esposito as Gustavo ‘Gus’ Fring

-Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin

-Michael Mando as Nacho Varga

-Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca

It has also been confirmed that Breaking Bad's Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul) will return for the final season.

The news was confirmed on the Better Call Saul Instagram page with an image of Walter and Jesse.

The caption of the picture reads: ‘They're coming back’.

What is the plot?

The final season of Better Call Saul will complete Jimmy McGill’s journey into Saul Goodman.

The official plot synopsis states: ‘Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

‘From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis.’

Is there a trailer for season 6?

The official trailer for Better Call Saul season 6 was released by the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul Youtube account on March 10.