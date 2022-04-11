Love Island follows a group of singles as they embark on a summer of love, heartbreak, and recoupling as they fight their way to win the precious prize money.

If you wish to follow in the likes of Demi Jones and Hugo Hammond's footsteps to find the one on Love Island this year, here's everything you need to know about the new series:

When will Love Island 2022 air?

Love Island 2022 will air on ITV2 on Monday, June 6.

A source told The Sun: ‘Love Island is coming back with a bang and it will begin on the second full week in June.

‘The schedules are being put together now and fans can expect a long, hot summer of fun from the villa from June 6.’

Will Laura Whitmore return as the host of Love Island?

Love Island producers are reportedly 'in talks' with Laura Whitmore to see the presenter return to her role as the host of the dating show.

An insider told The Sun: ‘Talks have now begun with Laura and her reps.

‘Looks like she will be back this year, even though the vote in her favour is far from unanimous.’

Laura became the host of Love Island in 2020 following the death of Caroline Flack.

Who won Love Island 2021?

Liam Reardon and Millie Court managed to claim the £50,000 prize money in last year’s series.

Almost three million people tuned in to watch the final back in August and the pair managed to beat the likes of Kaz and Tyler, Chloe and Toby and Faye and Teddy for the winner's crown.

What changes are being made ahead of the new series?

Non-binary applications are reportedly being accepted by ITV this year, with a Love Island spokesperson saying: ‘The only stipulations are that applicants are over 18, single and looking for love.’

Potential contestants may have their social media accounts vetted by the show to flag up anything homophobic, racist or toxic, as well as violent or adult images.

Danny Bibbey, who was a contestant on last year’s show, came under fire after it was revealed that he used a racial slur online.

The Love Island villa may also get a revamp for season eight.

According to The Sun, Love Island producers are set to replace the current location in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, in the north-east of Mallorca.

The Spanish villa has been used for the show since series three and the first villa that was used for seasons one and two is in Santanyi in Mallorca.

ITV is reportedly considering a villa that is closer to the mountains with a stunning backdrop to set the scene for the upcoming season.

How to apply for Love Island 2022

Applications for the hit ITV2 dating show officially opened in January this year.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old, must be able to participate in the programme for a minimum of 10 weeks, and hold a valid passport.

If you are looking for love and want to apply for Love Island, you can fill out the application form now on the ITV website.

