It was announced last year that Waterloo Road would be making a comeback after the show was axed by the BBC in 2015.

The school-set drama, based on a troubled comprehensive school, ran for 200 episodes and began in 2006 on BBC One.

Several original cast members and new faces will be featured in the upcoming Waterloo Road series –but who will return and when will the new series air?

Waterloo Road will return to our TV screens soon.

Here is everything you need to know:

Who will be in the cast?

Angela Griffin, who played Kim Campbell in the first five series of the show, will return to Waterloo Road as the new headteacher.

Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths will also return, resuming their roles as fan-favourites Donte and Chlo Charles.

The pair left at the end of series four and it is unknown whether they will return as parents or teachers on the show.

New cast members include Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh, who will play school dinner lady Nicky Walters.

Sonia Ibrahim will play Jamilah Omar, the school's social worker, and Rachel Leskovac will play Coral Walker, the head of English.

Jo Coffey will play Kim Campbell’s personal assistant Wendy Whitwell, and Vincent Jerome and James Baxter have been cast as deputy headteachers Lindon King and Joe Casey.

Shauna Shim will play music teacher Valerie Chambers, Neil Fitzmaurice will play history teacher Neil Guthrie, and Katherine Pearce will play new teacher Amy Spratt.

Where will the show be set?

In the first seven seasons of the show, Waterloo Road was set in Rochdale.

The school moved to Scotland in series eight but the new series will see the show back in Greater Manchester.

When will the new series of Waterloo Road start?

A release date is yet to be announced for the new season.

However, it has been confirmed that filming is underway and there will be 30 episodes of the latest instalment of Waterloo Road.

How to watch old episodes of Waterloo Road online

If you want to catch up with Waterloo Road before the new series is released, you can find seasons one to ten on BBC iPlayer now.

