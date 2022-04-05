House of Maxwell will tell the story of Robert Maxwell and his family.

House of Maxwell is a new documentary series that will reveal the truth behind the Maxwell family and what led to Ghislaine Maxwell's imprisonment.

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of grooming and trafficking underage girls last year.

She soon became the most notorious member of her family which was already mired in controversy.

The first episode of the series aired on BBC Two last night (April 4).

But when will episode two air on BBC Two and is the full series available on BBC iPlayer?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will episode two air on BBC Two?

Episode two of House of Maxwell will air on Monday, April 11 at 9pm.

The series contains three episodes, with the final episode due to air on TV on April 18.

Is House of Maxwell available to watch on BBC iPlayer?

The full series is available now on BBC iPlayer.

What is the documentary about?

The series will delve into the history of the Maxwell family.

The BBC states: ‘To understand the Ghislaine Maxwell story you have to understand her family.

‘Spanning more than half a century, this is a staggering tale of fortunes built and lost, mysterious deaths and a spectacular descent into scandal and criminality.’

The series will give an insight into the life of Ghislaine's father Robert, a holocaust survivor who became a multi-millionaire businessman.

The documentary will also explore the fraud revelations, Robert’s death, and Ghislaine's upbringing as a multi-millionaire’s daughter.

The story is told using intimate first-hand testimony- including from a survivor speaking for the first time about their experience of the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine - and exclusive sources from an archive.

The series will also contain previously unseen footage of Robert filmed by the staff on his boat.

How did Robert Maxwell die?

The businessman died after he fell from his luxury yacht in November 1991.

The official ruling at the inquest in December 1991 was death by a heart attack combined with accidental drowning.

After his death, revelations of fraud on a grand scale came to light, including stealing millions from his company's pension fund.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for House of Maxwell was released on March 30 and it states: 'Secret recording. Criminal trials. Mystery deaths. Like father. Like daughter. One family. 50 years of scandal...'

The trailer is embedded in this article.

Will Ghislaine Maxwell feature in the series?

Ghislaine Maxwell has been behind bars since her arrest in July 2020.

Her arrest came after the death of convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

She was found guilty of sex-trafficking underage girls in December 2021.

Ghislaine Maxwell has not been interviewed by the BBC for the series but she will feature in an array of past footage.

According to US gossip site Page Six, acquaintances of Ghislaine and Jeffrey declined to speak to the BBC about their relationship with the couple.

