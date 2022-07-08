The night-time CBeebies show sees a different bedtime story read each night by a new celebrity as children prepare for bedtime.

Chris Hemsworth will star on the popular children’s TV show and he is known for his acting roles including Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Henry / Agent H in Men in Black: International.

Chris Hemsworth will star on CBeebies Bedtime Stories tonight.

But when will Chris Hemsworth’s bedtime story air and will it be available on BBC iPlayer?

Here’s everything you need to know:

When will Chris Hemsworth star on Cbeebies Bedtime Stories?

The Australian actor will star on CBeebies Bedtime stories tonight (July 8).

What story will he read?

Chris will make his CBeebies debut by telling the story of a little bear who is frightened of the rain and thunder.

He will read Stormy Night by Salina Yoon to viewers before they get ready for bed.

Chris said: ‘I love nothing more than reading bedtime stories to my children and it was a joy to get to read Stormy Night, a story about a little bear who is scared of storms.

‘Even though I know a thing or two about thunder and lightning, I always feel better when the storm passes.’

What time will the episode air?

The Thor actor’s bedtime story will air at 6.50pm tonight on the CBeebies channel.

Will the episode be available on BBC iPlayer?

Chris’ episode of CBeebies bedtime stories will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after the show has aired on TV.

What other guests have been on the show?

Chris will join the likes of Hollywood star Chris Evans, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, pop star Ed Sheeran, former One Direction band member Harry Styles, and British actor Tom Hardy, who have all appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.