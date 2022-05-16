The One Direction and now solo singer, 28, is set to follow in the footsteps of many celebrities who have appeared on the night-time Cbeebies show, which sees a different bedtime story read each night as children prepare for bedtime.

The pop star has had a busy few months after headlining the world-famous music festival Coachella and the upcoming launch of his third solo album, Harry's House, which is set to be released on May 20, 2022.

Harry Styles will be swapping the stage for a storybook as he became the latest star to sign up to read a CBeebies bedtime story.

But when will the episode air and what book will Harry Styles read?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Harry Styles read a Cbeebies bedtime story?

Harry will read a bedtime story on the show on May 23, just three days after the release of his album.

What story will he read?

The former One Direction star will read Jess Hitchman’s In Every House, On Every Street, which is illustrated by Lili la Baleine.

The story is described as a ‘heart-warming celebration of homes and the different families that live in them’.

Harry will introduce the story by saying: ‘Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.’

What time will the episode air?

Harry's bedtime story will air at 6.50pm on its release date on the Cbeebies channel.

Will the episode be available on BBC iPlayer?

Harry's episode of Cbeebies bedtime stories will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after the show has aired on TV.

What other guests have been on the show?

Harry will join the likes of Hollywood star Chris Evans, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, pop star Ed Sheeran, and British actor Tom Hardy, who have all appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.