Clarkson's Farm documents Jeremy Clarkson' s journey from cars to cattle at his farm based in the Cotswolds.

Jeremy owns the 1,000-acre Diddly Squat Farm and the first series saw the former Top Gear presenter learn how to be a true farmer alongside trusted farmhand Kaleb.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarkson's Farm is back.

Here is everything you need to know about season two:

When will season two be released?

A release date is yet to be confirmed for season two but the show is expected to be released this year.

The season is currently being filmed at Diddly Squat farm and the latest instalment is sure to address the unpredictable weather patterns that occurred in 2021 and the success of season one.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer is yet to be released for season two but there are many ways to see behind-the-scenes action from filming.

Jeremy has posted numerous updates on his social media and Diddly Squat Farm now has its own Instagram account.

So far, Jeremy has confirmed that the farm is now brewing its own beer as well as mulled wine during the festive season.

Since season one, Jeremy has also adopted two new puppies called Arya and Sansa who are sure to feature in season two.

Who will return for season two?

A few familiar faces will be back to join Jeremy at Diddly Squat Farm.

Jeremy's long-term girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, will be back, most likely in charge of the farm shop like she was in season one.

Construction and maintenance worker Gerald Cooper is likely to return alongside fan favourite 'Cheerful' Charlie, who is sure to keep Jeremy in check during the new season.

Is Kaleb returning to Diddly Squat Farm?

Kaleb Cooper has confirmed that he will be returning for season two of Clarkson's Farm.

The farmer was without a doubt the biggest star of the series due to his passion for farming, his love for perms, and his ability to put Jeremy in his place as he teaches him the ropes to farming.

Kaleb tends to not stray too far from farm life, admitting in season one that he rarely leaves Chadlington in Chipping Norton, where Diddly Squat Farm is located.

Jeremy has revealed that Kaleb has in fact left the village since filming ended last year and the star has gone on holiday following the show's success.

Jeremy told Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 in November: ‘He’s on holiday. He’s never had a holiday before but it’s all gone to his head.

‘He’s just sent me a text saying you sound hungover.’

Addressing his colleague and co-star directly, Jeremy exclaimed: ‘Kaleb I know you’re listening, nothing has died, yet.’

Kaleb joined Jeremy as they announced the return of Clarkson's Farm.

In the video, Jeremy announces: ‘Following the success of the first series, I am delighted to say that there will be a second series of Clarkson's Farm.'

Off-camera, Kaleb states: ‘You mean Kaleb's farm?’

Jeremy ignores the statement as he continues: ‘The team are back. Charlie, Lisa, Gerald, and the foetus in the tractor.’

Kaleb then turns the camera on himself and repeats: ‘Kaleb's farm.’

Season one of Clarkson's Farm is available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron