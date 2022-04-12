Cooking with the Stars is set to return to our screens this year for a new series.

The eight celebrities will be paired with a skilled chef who will mentor and guide them as they learn to cook at a restaurant level.

Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke will star in the second series of Cooking with the Stars.

A selection of dishes will be critiqued by a panel of judges as they perform a blind taste test to see who is the best cook.

The judges will decide who is in the bottom two and the unlucky celebrities will have to serve a dish without their mentor’s help.

The celebrity who fails to impress the judges will be voted off the show.

Cooking with the Stars is a six-part series produced by South Shore and it is co-funded by Marks and Spencer.

But is there a release date for Cooking with the Stars and who are the contestants?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is there a release date for Cooking with the Stars?

A release date is yet to be confirmed for the cooking competition but it has been announced that the show will air this summer.

Will Cooking with the Stars be available on ITV?

Cooking with the Stars will air on ITV on its release date and it will be available on ITV Hub shortly after.

Season one of Cooking with the Stars is available to watch on ITV Hub now.

Who is in the celebrity line up?

The line up for Cooking with the Stars features an array of familiar faces who have joined the show to test their skills in the kitchen.

Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke will team up with TV presenter and Chef Rosemary Shrager.

Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes will work alongside renowned chef and business owner Ronnie Murray.

The Chase's Anne Hegerty will show off her cooking skills as she is mentored by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

This Morning host Josie Gibson will be joined by Scottish chef and restauranteur Tony Singh MBE.

Love Island's Maura Higgins will be mentored by chef director Jack Stein.

TV expert Dr Ranj Singh will be taught by This Morning's regular chef Clodagh McKenna.

Comedian Joe Wilkinson will be joined by Korean chef Judy Joo.

The eighth contestant is influencer Woody Cook, son of BBC presenter Zoe Ball and DJ Fatboy Slim, and he will take to the kitchen with restauranteur Mike Reid.

Who are the hosts?

Television presenter and former model Emma Willis is set to co-host the second series of the cooking show.

The 46-year-old has previously presented Celebrity Big Brother, Big Brother's Bit on the Side, The Circle, This Morning, and The Voice UK.

Emma will be joined by comedian, actor, and writer Tom Allen and the duo also presented the first series of Cooking with the Stars.

Tom previously hosted The Apprentice: You're Fired! and co-hosted The Great British Bake Off and The Great Christmas Bake Off.

Presenter Emma told Metro: ‘Tom and I had so much fun last series and I’m looking forward to getting back into the kitchen.