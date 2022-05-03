Benedict Cumberbatch will star as Dr Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the upcoming sequel to Doctor Strange, which was released in 2016.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) likes to leave little clues and jokes in its films and TV shows to link each title to another.

The story of Doctor Strange will continue after his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In No Way Home, Doctor Strange casts a spell that leaks into the multiverse, bringing in heroes and villains from previous Spider-Man movies.

But will Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness be available on Disney Plus or Netflix and what films should you watch first?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Doctor Strange 2 be released?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on May 6, 2022 in the UK.

Will Doctor Strange 2 be available on Disney Plus or Netflix?

It is rumoured that the Marvel movie will be available on Disney Plus in mid-July following the release of Ms Marvel.

What is the plot?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will follow a journey into the unknown as Doctor Strange takes on the help of some new mystical allies.

The official synopsis reads: ‘Dr Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.’

Is there a trailer?

Marvel's tradition of showing full scenes from upcoming movies in film credits was scrapped for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The first trailer for Doctor Strange 2 was released on February 13, 2022.

If you wish to watch the trailer, it is embedded in this article.

Who is in the cast?

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Strange for the upcoming Marvel movie.

Other cast members include:

-Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer

-Benedict Wong as Wong

-Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

Rumoured cast members include Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophie Di Martino.

What to watch before the release of Doctor Strange 2

In order to understand the upcoming movie, there are some MCU (and non-MCU) titles that are a must-watch before you see the new Doctor Strange film.

Excluding the X-Men franchise, the list below will take around 24 hours to complete.

The full list is as follows:

-Doctor Strange

-WandaVision

-Loki

-What If...?

-Spider-Man: No Way Home

-Deadpool and Deadpool 2