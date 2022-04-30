Which means it is no surprise that it is a popular place to film major movies and TV shows.

With everything from James Bond films to The Avengers and Les Miserables having chosen to shoot across the county, including in Portsmouth and Gosport.

In many cases hundreds – and even thousands – of fans have turned out to catch a glimpse of filming and to meet some of their heroes from both the big and small screen.

In 2016 Hollywood star Sir Anthony Hopkins arrived in Gosport as part of the filming for Transformers: The Last Knight, and had photos taken with fans between takes.

Here are the films and movies you may not have realised were filmed in Portsmouth and Hampshire. Maybe watch the films and shows again and see if you can spot the local connection!

1. Tommy - Portsmouth Based on The Who's classic 1969 Rock Opera Tommy, the film of the same name was mostly shot in Portsmouth such as at South Parade Pier, Hilsea Lido and Kings Theatre. It was filmed in 1974.

2. Les Miserables - Portsmouth This star studded adaption of the book/ musical Les Miserables filmed scenes at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard with Hugh Jackman being one of the Hollywood stars who arrived in the city for the filming in 2012.

3. Vanity Fair - Portsmouth Scenes for the major 2018 ITV drama Vanity Fair based on William Makepeace Thackeray's 19th century novel were filmed at HMS Victory. It featured in scene where British troops were preparing to sail to Belgium before Waterloo.

4. Doctor Who - Gosport The first female Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker came to living 17th museum in Little Woodham in Gosport to shoot scenes for episode eight of her first season The Witchfinders episode in 2018.