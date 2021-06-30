Raheem Sterling of England celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

England will be travelling to Rome this weekend to take on Ukraine in the quarter finals of the Euros.

It comes after the Three Lions beat Germany 2-0 at Wembley on Tuesday evening.

There were jubilant scenes at pubs across Southsea following the final whistle.

What do you need to know ahead of the quarter final.

When is England vs Ukraine?

The quarter finals for Euro 2020 will take place on Friday and Saturday, with two games on each day.

England will play Ukraine on Saturday evening in Rome – the first game the Three Lions have played away from Wembley in the tournament.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Saturday evening.

What channel is the match on?

The game will once again be televised in the UK.

Coverage of the tournament has been divided between BBC and ITV.

BBC One will be showing the England vs Ukraine game.

Coverage will start before the 8pm kick-off.

Is the match available to be streamed?

Due to the game being shown on BBC One, it means the match will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer.

