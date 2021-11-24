Last year’s finalist, Dave Friday, will be donning his apron at The Winchester Bakery in Winnall, Winchester.

After honing his culinary skills in the Bake Off tent, and at food festivals across the country, the ex-amateur now has the chance to turn fully professional.

Dave said: ‘I’m really excited to be launching my professional baking career with The Winchester Bakery team.

‘I’m looking forward to growing my technical knowledge and creating some new showstoppers to wow Winchester.’

Currently residing in Waterlooville, the former amateur has swapped a career in security for one in sourdough.

Dave added that he’s looking forward to working with Darren North, the head baker at The Winchester Bakery.

Darren is considered a master of sourdough and has a vast amount of industry experience, working with many leading bakeries such as Bertinet Bakery in Bath.

The Winchester Bakery launched as a wholesale business in 2020.

After a successful spell, the team added Dave to their ranks and are opening their first retail store on Winchester high street early next year.

The bakery, with an upstairs cafe, will tempt customers with signature selection breads, pastries and cakes.

You can follow Dave’s journey on his Instagram page @dave_friday_bakes.

