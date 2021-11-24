Former Portsmouth Great British Bake Off finalist embarks on professional baking career in Hampshire
A FORMER Great British Bake Off star from Portsmouth has become a professional baker.
Last year’s finalist, Dave Friday, will be donning his apron at The Winchester Bakery in Winnall, Winchester.
After honing his culinary skills in the Bake Off tent, and at food festivals across the country, the ex-amateur now has the chance to turn fully professional.
Dave said: ‘I’m really excited to be launching my professional baking career with The Winchester Bakery team.
Read More
‘I’m looking forward to growing my technical knowledge and creating some new showstoppers to wow Winchester.’
Currently residing in Waterlooville, the former amateur has swapped a career in security for one in sourdough.
Dave added that he’s looking forward to working with Darren North, the head baker at The Winchester Bakery.
SEE ALSO: Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2021: Glasgow revealed as the first stop on a nationwide road trip
Darren is considered a master of sourdough and has a vast amount of industry experience, working with many leading bakeries such as Bertinet Bakery in Bath.
The Winchester Bakery launched as a wholesale business in 2020.
After a successful spell, the team added Dave to their ranks and are opening their first retail store on Winchester high street early next year.
The bakery, with an upstairs cafe, will tempt customers with signature selection breads, pastries and cakes.
You can follow Dave’s journey on his Instagram page @dave_friday_bakes.