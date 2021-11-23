Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2021: Glasgow revealed as the first stop on a nationwide road trip
The holiday season is approaching and Coca-Cola has announced the first stop on the Christmas Truck Tour.
The nationwide tour starts this week and the famous red truck has become a must-see attraction in the festive calendar.
Ever since the lorry appeared in Coca‑Cola’s famous ‘Holidays Are Coming’ advert, it has become a symbol of Christmas to many people.
Coca Cola’s giant truck with bright Christmas lights travels up and down the UK, with visitors being offered free bottles of the classic soft drink.
Read More
Last year’s tour planned to visit 40 cities, but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
The tour returns this year, and Glasgow has been revealed as the first destination.
The truck will be rolling into Silverburn Shopping Centre tomorrow and on Friday.
SEE ALSO: Sadness as Gosport's popular Boat House Cafe closes but exciting new owner Ed Collison from The Deck in Emsworth will be taking over
Coca Cola has announced the tour is planning on stopping at as many cities as possible.
They are leaving future dates and locations as a surprise, but they will be announced in the next few weeks.
You can keep an eye out for further updates and more details on the Coca Cola website, Twitter, and Facebook.