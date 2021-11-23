Becketts manager Terence Carvalho, far left, with the other contestants in Four in a Bed

Becketts Southsea has been receiving scores of daily emails from people looking to book to eat and stay at the hotel and restaurant after its appearance on Four in a Bed.

General manager Terence Carvalho has also received emails and messages personally calling for him to apply to become the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, with people even referring to him as Sir Terence

He said: ‘It has been crazy. We have had so many calls, emails and messages on our social media pages from people saying they watched the show and loved us. The most crazy part for me is the sheer number of people saying they think I should be Lord Mayor.’

Four in a Bed guest book

The restaurant has had a huge spike in demand for bookings for dining and hotel stays following on from its appearance with December almost fully booked for weekend stays and restaurant and hotel bookings being made far into 2022.

Although Terence said appearing on the show has been brilliant for business, he said that it is most rewarding part is being thanked by city leaders for shining a positive light on the city.

He said: ‘For me, the best part is being told that I did the city proud and that I am a good ambassador for Portsmouth. It means so much to me to be able to shine a positive light on the Portsmouth as it is my hometown and place that I grew up and I am so pleased and proud to have been able to do it and received the feedback I have done.

General manager Terence Carvalho.

The Southsea restaurant did not win the competition, however, people who tuned into the show have been getting in touch with the restaurant, saying it was a clear winner.

Terence added: ‘I was gutted to have not won, but in my eyes Becketts were clear winners. We did the city proud, we promoted ourselves in a positive light and we have got such great business off the back of it – so if that isn’t a win then I don’t know what is!’