Vue Cinema in Gunwharf Quays is reopening on May 17

The Vue in Gunwharf Quays and the Odeon in Port Solent will be open from Monday.

It comes as the latest stage of lockdown easing will take place.

Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to reopen for indoor customers while theatres will also be allowed to open their doors.

People will be able to meet indoors and hugging is once again allowed.

If you are thinking of taking a trip to the cinema in Portsmouth next week and are wondering what films you will be able to see, we have pulled together a full list of the films being shown at Vue and Odeon between May 17 and May 23.

You can see the list below:

Vue – Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

Peter Rabbit 2 (U) - being shown all week from May 17

Godzilla vs King Kong (12A) - being shown all week from May 17

Mortal Kombat (15)- being shown all week from May 17

Those Who Wish Me Dead (15) - being shown all week from May 17

Spiral: From the book of Saw (18) - being shown all week from May 17

Radhe (15) - being shown all week from May 17

Judas and the Black Messiah (15) - being shown all week from May 17

The Unholy (15) - being shown all week from May 17

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (12A) - being shown once a day all week from May 17

Taxi Driver (18) - being shown all week from May 17

The Little Things (15) - being shown all week from May 17

Maya the Bee 3: The Golden Orb (PG) - being shown all week from May 17

Grease (PG) - being shown once a day all week from May 17

Gladiator (15) - being shown once a day all week from May 17

Total Recall 30th anniversary 4K restoration (15) - being shown all week from May 17

Tom and Jerry: The Movie (PG) - being shown all week from May 17

Two by Two: Overboard (U) - Saturday and Sunday

Hey Duggee at the Movies (U) - Saturday and Sunday

Glastonbury presents: Live at Worthy Farm - Saturday at 7pm

Lindemann: Live in Moscow (18) - Thursday

The Human Voice (plus Q&A with Tilda Swinton and Pedro Almodavar) (15) - Wednesday

Odeon - Port Solent

Peter Rabbit 2 (U) - from May 17

Nomadland (12a) - from May 17

Godzilla vs. King Kong (12a) - from May 17

Tom & Jerry: The Movie (PG) - from May 17

Glastonbury presents: Live at Worthy Farm - May 22

Mortal Kombat (15) - from May 17

Judas and the Black Messiah (15) - from May 17

The Little Things (15) - from May 18

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite (U) - from May 22

