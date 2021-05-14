Full list of films being shown at Vue and Odeon in Portsmouth from May 17
Cinemas are set to reopen in Portsmouth next week.
The Vue in Gunwharf Quays and the Odeon in Port Solent will be open from Monday.
It comes as the latest stage of lockdown easing will take place.
Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to reopen for indoor customers while theatres will also be allowed to open their doors.
People will be able to meet indoors and hugging is once again allowed.
If you are thinking of taking a trip to the cinema in Portsmouth next week and are wondering what films you will be able to see, we have pulled together a full list of the films being shown at Vue and Odeon between May 17 and May 23.
You can see the list below:
Vue – Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth
Peter Rabbit 2 (U) - being shown all week from May 17
Godzilla vs King Kong (12A) - being shown all week from May 17
Mortal Kombat (15)- being shown all week from May 17
Those Who Wish Me Dead (15) - being shown all week from May 17
Spiral: From the book of Saw (18) - being shown all week from May 17
Radhe (15) - being shown all week from May 17
Judas and the Black Messiah (15) - being shown all week from May 17
The Unholy (15) - being shown all week from May 17
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (12A) - being shown once a day all week from May 17
Taxi Driver (18) - being shown all week from May 17
The Little Things (15) - being shown all week from May 17
Maya the Bee 3: The Golden Orb (PG) - being shown all week from May 17
Grease (PG) - being shown once a day all week from May 17
Gladiator (15) - being shown once a day all week from May 17
Total Recall 30th anniversary 4K restoration (15) - being shown all week from May 17
Tom and Jerry: The Movie (PG) - being shown all week from May 17
Two by Two: Overboard (U) - Saturday and Sunday
Hey Duggee at the Movies (U) - Saturday and Sunday
Glastonbury presents: Live at Worthy Farm - Saturday at 7pm
Lindemann: Live in Moscow (18) - Thursday
The Human Voice (plus Q&A with Tilda Swinton and Pedro Almodavar) (15) - Wednesday
Odeon - Port Solent
Peter Rabbit 2 (U) - from May 17
Nomadland (12a) - from May 17
Godzilla vs. King Kong (12a) - from May 17
Tom & Jerry: The Movie (PG) - from May 17
Glastonbury presents: Live at Worthy Farm - May 22
Mortal Kombat (15) - from May 17
Judas and the Black Messiah (15) - from May 17
The Little Things (15) - from May 18
Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite (U) - from May 22