20 pubs, restaurants and shops that have closed in the Portsmouth area since March 2020
Portsmouth residents will be able to enjoy drinks and meals inside their favourite pubs and restaurants from next week.
Friday, 14th May 2021, 9:37 am
In the latest stage of lockdown easing, hospitality will be able to open for indoor service from May 17.
However not all of our favourite pubs and restaurants will be returning next week.
Unfortunately the pandemic and the lockdowns that have followed have taken a toll on business and some big name stores have closed down in the year since March 2020.
MORE: Primark announces big changes to Portsmouth store's opening hours | More than 100 pubs to offer outdoor service across Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, and Havant
Here are 8 pubs and restaurants that have shut down since the pandemic began in the Portsmouth area, as well as other business that have remained shut – which will you miss the most?
The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news and information online.
Page 1 of 5