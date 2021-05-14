The Wave Maiden closed in 2020.

20 pubs, restaurants and shops that have closed in the Portsmouth area since March 2020

Portsmouth residents will be able to enjoy drinks and meals inside their favourite pubs and restaurants from next week.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 14th May 2021, 9:37 am

In the latest stage of lockdown easing, hospitality will be able to open for indoor service from May 17.

A number of pubs have already revealed they will be opening again from Monday.

However not all of our favourite pubs and restaurants will be returning next week.

Unfortunately the pandemic and the lockdowns that have followed have taken a toll on business and some big name stores have closed down in the year since March 2020.

Here are 8 pubs and restaurants that have shut down since the pandemic began in the Portsmouth area, as well as other business that have remained shut – which will you miss the most?

1. Pizza Express

In September it was announced that the Pizza Express restaurants in Port Solent and Whiteley would be shutting for good.

Photo: Ian Hargreaves

2. Coast to Coast

This restaurant in Gunwharf Quays announced that it would be remaining shut permanently in June after closing at the start of lockdown.

Photo: NA

3. YO! Sushi

It was announced in August that the YO! Sushi restaurant in Whiteley Shopping Centre was among 19 sites that was being axed by its parent company.

Photo: Reporter

4. Kungfu Buffet

The popular Chinese buffet in West Street, Fareham, went into liquidation in July according to records on Companies House.

Photo: Ian Hargreaves

