The festival will be back for 2022 and is 'bigger than ever'.

Summertime Ball will return for 'the UK's biggest summer party' after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it promises a huge line up with some of music's most popular artists.

Harry Styles is set to perform at this year's Capital FM Summertime Ball.

But when will the Summertime Ball take place and who is on the line up?

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the Capital FM Summertime Ball?

The Capital FM Summertime Ball will take place on Sunday, June 12.

Where will the Summertime Ball 2022 be held?

The Summertime Ball is set to return to Wembley Stadium in London this year.

It was last held at the stadium in 2019.

Who is on the line up for the Summertime Ball?

The line up for the Capital FM Summertime Ball has been announced by the radio station, with some of the biggest music stars set to headline.

Harry Styles will be making his solo artist debut at Wembley Stadium and fans can expect to hear new music from his latest album 'Harry's House'.

Becky Hill will be joining the former One Direction singer on the Summertime Ball stage, playing her latest hits including 'My Heart Goes', 'Better Off Without You', and 'Crazy What Love Can Do' featuring David Guetta.

Other musicians on the line up include:

-Gayle

-George Ezra

-Sigala

-Eddie Benjamin

-ArrDee

Who headlined the last Summertime Ball?

The last Summertime Ball took place on June 8, 2019 at Wembley Stadium.

Some 80,000 fans watched the musical spectacular.

Artists who performed at the event included Rita Ora, Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Sigala, Jess Glynne, Khalid, Halsey, Maroon 5, and the Jonas Brothers.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Summertime Ball will go on general sale on April 28 at 9am.

The tickets will only be available to purchase through Global Player, an online ticketing app that can be downloaded through the Google Play and Apple app stores.

Are there presale tickets?

Presale tickets are available for this year's Summertime Ball.

To access the presale, you need to either be a Barclaycard customer or have downloaded and logged into the Global Player app for the time of release.

Presale tickets will be available through Global Player on April 26 at 9am.

How much are the Summertime Ball tickets?

The official price for presale and general tickets has not yet been confirmed.