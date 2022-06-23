One of the UK’s largest music festivals is set to take place this year between Wednesday, June 22, and Sunday, June 27.

Thousands of people will to make their way to Worthy Farm today for the festivities, with headliners including Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney.

Here's how to watch Glastonbury Festival on TV this year.

Glastonbury has been broadcast on TV since 1994, but will the festival return to the small screen this year?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Will the festival be available to watch on TV?

If you are not able to make it to Glastonbury this year, there will be full TV coverage of the festival over the weekend.

Glastonbury Festival highlights will be available to watch across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, and BBC Four from Thursday, June 23 to Friday, July 1.

There will also be a dedicated Glastonbury channel on BBC iPlayer so viewers can watch live performances in Ultra HD, with over 90 performances available on the streaming platform by the end of the weekend.

Can I watch Glastonbury on Youtube?

BBC Music on Youtube will have the publishing rights for numerous performances, while the Glastonbury Youtube channel will be posting the highlights from across the weekend.

Additionally, highlights will be available on the BBC Glastonbury Instagram and Twitter pages, as well as the official Glastonbury social media platforms.

Festival coverage will also air on Radio 1, Radio 1 Dance, Radio 1Xtra, and Radio 2.

Who is on the line-up?

Glastonbury is known for its spectacular line-up and this year, there will be many famous musicians performing over the weekend.

This year’s Glastonbury line-up includes:

-Billie Eilish

-Diana Ross

-Sam Fender

-Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

-Wolf Alice

-Kendrick Lamar

-Charli XCX

-Doja Cat

-Bicep

-Lorde

-Rufus Wainwright

-Ziggy Marley

-Foals

-St. Vincent

-Idles

-Supergrass

-Blossoms

-The Libertines

-Paul McCartney

-Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

-Haim

-AJ Tracey

-Megan Thee Stallion

-Burna Boy

-Olivia Rodrigo

-Glass Animals.

Who has previously headlined Glastonbury Festival?

Many award-winning musicians have headlined Glastonbury over the years.

In 1970, Glastonbury began with The Kinks scheduled to headline the festival.

However, the band pulled out, with T-Rex filling the headlining slot.

The following year, David Bowie headlined the Pyramid Stage and performed hits such as ‘Changes’ and ‘Supermen’.

Pink Floyd were originally scheduled to headline the festival but also pulled out of the slot.

Other previous headliners include:

- The Cure

-Lenny Kravitz

-Happy Mondays

-Elvis Costello

-Van Morrison

-Oasis

-Radiohead

-The Prodigy

-Primal Scream

-Blur

-REM

-Manic Street Preachers

-The Chemical Brothers

-Coldplay

-Rod Stewart

-Stereophonics

-Basement Jaxx

-Arctic Monkeys

-The Killers

-The Who

-Jay Z

-The Verve

-Adele

-Bruce Spingsteen

-Stevie Wonder

-Muse

-Gorillaz

-U2

-Beyoncé

-Rolling Stones

-Kasabian

-Metallica

-Kanye West

-Stormzy

-Florence and the Machine.

-Foo Fighters