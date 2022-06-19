Fireworks lit up the night sky at the Main Stage, in Seaclose Park, with musicians enjoying the festivities as much as the fans.

Lewis Capaldi said to the crowds that the experience had been ‘genuinely one of the best nights of his life', as fans sung along with him.

Bucket hats, sequins, and sunflower parasols were all out in force as revellers tried to get as much out of the festival as they could.

In addition to Capaldi performing, Craig David, Kasabian, Blossoms, and The Vaccines, among others, all performed in front of bouncing crowds.

SEE ALSO: 21 other photos from the Isle of Wight Festival 2022

Here are 21 more pictures from the Isle of Wight Festival 2022.

Be sure to go through all the pages to see the headline acts, and the festival goers.

Isle of Wight Festival 2022 The Isle Of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park 2022. Pictured is: Mark Owen. Picture: Emma Terracciano.

Isle of Wight Festival 2022 The Isle Of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park 2022. Pictured is: Kasabian. Picture: Emma Terracciano.

Isle of Wight Festival 2022 The Isle Of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park 2022. Pictured is: Winners of the Sirens and Sailors theme fancy dress competition. Picture: Emma Terracciano.

Isle of Wight Festival 2022 The Isle Of Wight Festival in Seaclose Park 2022. Pictured is: Mark Owen. Picture: Emma Terracciano