Heartstopper is a new teen drama series starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

The novel series has attracted a legion of loyal readers and now Heartstopper will find its way onto the small screen.

The LGBTQ+ romantic drama follows Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, two teenagers who are brought together by fate.

The unlikely duo faces plenty of ups and downs during the series as they try to navigate school, friendships, and love.

But when will Heartstopper air and will the series be available on Netflix?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Heartstopper air?

Heartstopper will be released on Friday, April 22.

How many episodes will there be?

The first season of Heartstopper will contain eight episodes.

Each episode will be 30 minutes long and the full series will be available on its release date.

Will the series be available on Netflix?

Heartstopper will be available on Netflix on its release date.

Netflix subscriptions range from £6.99 to £15.99 per month.

Who is in the cast?

Kit Connor, who is known for his role as a young Elton John in Rocketman, will star as Nick Nelson in Heartstopper.

Newcomer Joe Locke will play Charlie Spring in the upcoming series, which is his first on-screen role.

In a previous statement, author of Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, said: ‘Nick and Charlie have existed as characters for almost a decade, and are two of my most beloved characters, so I was slightly apprehensive about the casting search, but I am so happy and excited that we’ve cast Kit and Joe.’

The supporting cast includes Sebastian Croft, Corinna Brown, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhean Norwood, and Cormac Hyde-Corrin.

What is the plot?

Nick and Charlie meet for the first time when they are forced to sit together at school.

Their friendship quickly develops as openly gay Charlie realises he has feelings for his friend – but does Nick feel the same?

The official synopsis reads: ‘Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.’

Is there a trailer?

The trailer for the coming-of-age romance was released by Netflix on March 16, 2022.