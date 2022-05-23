Season one of Heartstopper was released on Netflix in April 2022 and tells the story of Nick and Charlie, two teens who fall in love at their all-boys grammar school.

Following the success of season one, Heartstopper has been renewed for a second series of the coming-of-age drama.

But is there a release date for season two and who will be in the cast?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is there a release date?

An official release date for season two of Heartstopper is yet to be announced.

Heartstopper has been renewed for a second and third season.

However, it is likely that the new season will be released in 2023.

Will season two be available on Netflix and will there be a third season?

Netflix confirmed on Friday, May 20 that Heartstopper would be back for a second and third season.

The streaming site tweeted: ‘To those who have fallen in love with Nick & Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman's magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce... Heartstopper has been renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS!’

Who is in the cast?

Joe Locke and Kit Connor are expected to return to Heartstopper as Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson respectively.

Other cast members expected to star in season two include:

-Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson

-Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

-William Gao as Tao Xu

-Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

-Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope

-Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

-Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

-Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

-Chetna Pandaya as Coach Singh

-Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi

-Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

-Alan Turkington as Mr Lange.

What is the plot of season two?

As season two has only just been confirmed by Netflix, a plot synopsis is yet to be confirmed for the next instalment of Heartstopper.

Fans of the show can expect more drama in season two as Charlie and Nick continue their new relationship.

Viewers will also see how Sarah supports her son after he came out as bisexual.

According to Alice Oseman's graphic novels, season two could see a blossoming romance between Tao and Elle, as well as an appearance from Nick's older brother, who is less than accepting of his brother's sexuality.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer is yet to be released for season two of Heartbreaker.

How to watch season 1

Season one is available now on Netflix.