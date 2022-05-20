The series started back in 2016 and it is known for its raw and emotive storylines.

Since the series began, viewers have followed the lives of siblings Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall (Sterling K.Brown), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) alongside their parents Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) Pearson.

The cast of This Is Us.

But what has happened during season six and when will the series come to an end?

Here's everything you need to know:

What has happened during the show so far?

This Is Us tells the story of the Pearson family and focuses on the family dynamics between each of the characters, showcasing the happy moments and challenges that come their way.

The show includes flashbacks to tell the character's stories, with scenes of Jack showing his life before he passed away.

Season six began on January 4, 2022, and focused on Rebecca's mental health and how she has received some troublesome medical results.

It is later revealed that Rebecca has developed brain plaques and is troubled by memory lapses.

Miguel(Jon Huertas), who is Rebecca's partner, has reassured her that he is with her 'in sickness and in health'.

A flashback during the third episode saw Jack take the young Big Three to the cinema, but Kevin wanders off leaving everyone in a panic.

As the series progresses, older Kevin admits that he cheated on Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and the Pearson family says their final goodbyes to Rebecca.

How many episodes are in the final season?

So far, six episodes have been released for the final season.

Overall, there will be 18 episodes in season six of This Is Us, with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays.

When will the final episode air?

The final episode of This Is Us will air in the UK on May 26.

In the UK, episodes will air two days after they have been released in the US, so viewers will have to watch out for spoilers.

What to expect from the series finale

Viewers can expect an emotional end to the series, with both the show’s creator and actors hinting at a divisive finale.

Show creator Dan Fogelman told fans that Mandy Moore ‘threw up’ after reading the script for the penultimate episode.

Justin Hartley has also reflected on how things will end for his character Kevin.

He told Entertainment Weekly: ‘I don’t think everyone’s going to be happy necessarily.

‘Every single person is not going to be like, ‘That’s what I wanted.’ Some people will want something different. I mean, because it could be that he just ends up with no one...’

Is the series available to watch on Amazon Prime and Disney Plus?