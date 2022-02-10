Musical-romance West Side Story was nominated for seven Academy Awards this week including Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Sound, Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design.

The movie is inspired by William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet and it is set in the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City.

Ansel Elgort plays Tony in West Side Story.

West Side Story unravels the tale of rival gangs, the Sharks and the Jets, as a young Tony (played by Ansel Elgort) and Maria (played by Rachel Zegler) fall in love.

It's not all plain sailing for the couple as the story ends with Tony dying in his lover's arms.

But is the film available to stream online and when will it be released on DVD in the UK?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is West Side Story coming to HBO Max?

HBO Max is currently unavailable in the UK but those who live in the US and parts of Asia will be able to watch West Side Story on the platform next month.

The movie will be available on HBO Max from March 2 in the US, March 9 in Taiwan and March 30 in Japan.

Is West Side Story coming to Disney+?

It has been confirmed that West Side Story will be available on Disney+ in the UK from Wednesday, March 2.

Viewers will need a Disney+ membership to watch the musical, which is priced at £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Will West Side Story be available on Netflix?

Sadly, West Side Story will not be available on Netflix.

Streaming rights for the 20th Century Studios film are being split between Disney+ and HBO Max but when the rights end, West Side Story could make its way onto the streaming platform.

Is West Side Story still available in cinemas?

West Side Story is still available in select cinemas across the UK but for a limited time only.

Screening times for both Odeon and Vue are available online.

When will West Side Story be released on DVD?

A DVD release date for West Side Story is yet to be confirmed but an estimated date of March 18, 2022 could be on the cards.

Typically, DVDs are released around 12-16 weeks after the cinema premiere, and West Side Story was initially released on December 10, 2021.

