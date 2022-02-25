Jared Leto is set to star in Morbius as Dr. Michael Morbius.

The highly anticipated movie is set to be released in cinemas soon and will feature Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who is diagnosed with a rare blood disorder and is determined to find a cure.

The release date for Morbius was delayed back in January 2022 due to fears over the rise in Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant began to spread.

But when will the movie be released in cinemas?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Morbius be released in cinemas?

The Marvel film was previously scheduled for January 28, 2022 but now it is set to be released on April 1, 2022.

Morbius was originally scheduled to be released in July 2020 and it has been delayed five times due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Filming for Morbius began in February 2019 which was confirmed by Jared Leto on Twitter.

He said: '1 week down...11 to go. Get ready #Morbius @MorbiusMovie’.

Who is in the cast?

There are many famous faces that will star in Morbius alongside Jared Leto.

The cast includes:

-Matt Smith as villain Loxias Crown who has the same blood disease as Morbius

-Jared Harris as Morbius' mentor

-Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft

-Tyrese Gibson as Simon Stroud

-Michael Keaton as Vulture

What is the plot

In the movie, Dr. Michael Morbius attempts to cure his rare blood condition but he develops a form of transgenic vampirism that comes with a thirst for blood and superhuman abilities.

Morbius will unravel whether good can overcome evil or whether the doctor will succumb to his new mysterious urges.

What is the age rating for Morbius?

The age rating for Morbius is yet to be released but judging from other similar Sony releases, such as Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the movie could be rated a 15.

Morbius is set to be notably darker than the Spider-Man films, which means that it is likely that the movie will receive a higher age rating than Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for Morbius was released by Sony Pictures on November 2, 2021.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the character, Morbius actor Jared Leto shared some behind-the-scenes features in the same month on his Twitter.

He said: 'Who is #MORBIUS? Meet the brilliant Dr. Michael Morbius and his powerful alter-ego, straight from the 50th anniversary of his Marvel comic debut to his first ever big screen appearance. '

If you wish to watch the official trailer, it is embedded in this article.

Will the movie be available to stream online?

Morbius is set to be released on Disney+ on its release date.

According to whatsondisneyplus.com the movie will only be available in the United States due to the new 'Pay 2 watch' contract that came into effect at the start of 2022.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Morbius will be available on Disney+ in the UK.

