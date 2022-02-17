Tom Cruise as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

The sequel comes over 35 years after the first film – which has remained a classic in the years since.

The first film saw the pilot attend the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying skills.

Maverick has a reckless attitude as he attempts to become the top fighter pilot whilst trying to win the attention of his flight instructor, Charlotte Blackwood.

The movie ends with Maverick proving that he is the ‘top gun’ following the death of his best friend ‘Goose’.

But when will Top Gun: Maverick be released in cinemas and who is in the cast?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Top Gun: Maverick be released?

The sequel to Top Gun will be available in cinemas on May 27, 2022.

The film has faced many setbacks and delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film was originally scheduled to be released in July 2019 but was delayed until June 2020.

Then the pandemic hit and the movie was pushed back until December 23, 2020.

This date was then delayed again to July 2021, then to November but eventually, the film settled on its release date in May 2022.

Who is in the cast?

A host of new and familiar faces will be joining Tom Cruise for the second instalment of Top Gun.

Val Kilmer is set to reprise his role as Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky and new faces include Miles Teller as 'Rooster', a pilot trainee and the son of Maverick's late best friend 'Goose'.

Other cast members include:

-Jennifer Connelly as Maverick's new love interest, Penny Benjamin

-Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Cyclone

-Glen Powell as pilot trainee 'Hangman'

-Lewis Pullman as Bob

-Ed Harris as Rear Admiral

-Monica Barbaro as Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace.

What is the plot?

Top Gun: Maverick is set to take place more than 30 years on from the first film and now Maverick has many years of aviation experience behind him.

The official synopsis of the film by Paramount states: 'Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

‘When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, call sign: ‘Rooster’, the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose’.

‘Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.’

Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was released back in 2019 by Paramount.

The trailer is embedded in this article.

Will Top Gun: Maverick be available to stream online?

Paramount has announced that the movie will be released online via Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical release.

This means that Top Gun: Maverick will be available from July 11, 2022.

Paramount+ is not yet available in the UK.

The streaming platform is expected to arrive in the UK soon but a specific date is yet to be announced.

Paramount+ will launch on Sky platforms across the UK, and Sky Cinema subscribers will get the bonus of Paramount+ at no extra cost.

The streaming site will also be available on the Paramount+ app for iOS and Android but pricing for subscriptions will be announced at a later date.

