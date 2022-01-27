American broadcaster CBS has renewed Star Trek: Picard for a further two seasons following the success of the first series.

Picard is set at the end of the 24th century, which is 18 years after the events of 'Star Trek: Nemisis', and the series revolves around retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (played by Sir Patrick Steward).

Here is everything you need to know about Picard season two:

When will season two be released?

After a two-year wait, Picard season two will be released on March 4.

How many episodes will there be?

Star Trek: Picard is an Amazon Original series.

Season two has 10 episodes in total.

Following the premiere, new episodes of the show will drop weekly on Fridays.

What is the plot for Picard season two?

Season two of Picard will take the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey into the past.

Jean-Luc will enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Who is in the cast?

Patrick Stewart will reprise his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, alongside Brent Spiner who portrays Lieutenant Commander Data.

Season two will welcome back special guest stars Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie.

The other cast members of season two include:

-Alison Pill

-Jeri Ryan

-Michelle Hurd

-Evan Evagora

-Orla Brady

-Isa Briones

-Santiago Cabrera

-Annie Wersching

Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for Picard season two was released this morning (January 27).

The two-minute trailer reveals that Whoopi Goldberg is back as Guinan for the new series alongside John de Lancie who plays Q.

You can watch the trailer here.

How to watch Picard season two

Star Trek: Picard will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on Friday, March 4, excluding the United States and Canada.

Those who wish to watch the second season will need to have an Amazon Prime membership which is priced at £7.99 per month.

Amazon is also running a 30-day free trial for its Prime Video membership.

In the US, Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+, and in Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

