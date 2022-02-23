Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander and Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

The latest Fantastic Beasts movie is set to grace our cinema screens soon, nearly four years after the release of The Crimes of Grindelwald back in 2018.

Production delays due to the pandemic and a recasting of villain Gellert Grindelwald pushed back the release date for The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when will the third instalment of Fantastic Beasts be released?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will The Secrets of Dumbledore be released?

The next Fantastic Beasts movie will be released in UK cinemas on April 8, 2022.

In the US, The Secrets of Dumbledore will be released on April 15.

The film was originally scheduled to be released on November 12, 2021 but it was announced that the movie would be delayed due to the pandemic and Johnny Depp's departure from the franchise.

Many scenes from the movie were shot in Brazil but filming was paused in March 2020.

However, filming resumed in the UK in September of the same year.

Who is in the cast?

Johnny Depp announced that he will no longer play Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts movies after he lost his libel case relating to abuse allegations by his ex-wife Amber Heard against a UK newspaper.

Mads Mikkelsen is set to replace Johnny in The Secrets of Dumbledore and Eddie Redmayne will return as Newt Scamander.

Other cast members include:

-Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore

-Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski

-Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander

-Ezra Miller as Aurelius Dumbledore/Credence Barebone

-Jessica Williams as Professor Eulalie 'Lalie' Hicks

-Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein

-William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama

-Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein

-Victoria Yeats as Bunty

-Poppy Corby-Tuech as Vinda Rosier

-Oliver Masucci as Anton Vogel

-Dave Wong as Liu Tao

-Aleksandr Kuznetsov as Helmut

-Maria Fernande Cândido as Vicência Santos

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor Richard Coyle has also reportedly joined the franchise as Albus Dumbledore's younger brother, Aberforth.

What is the plot?

The official synopsis for The Secrets of Dumbledore hints that there is trouble in store in the wizarding world.

Professor Albus Dumbledore is aware that the powerful, dark wizard Grindelwald is hoping to seize control of the wizarding world.

In The Secrets of Dumbledore, the professor entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a team of witches and wizards to help fight the villain.

Along the way, the team will encounter new and old beasts as they clash with Grindelwald and his army.

The third instalment is set many years after the events of The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for The Secrets of Dumbledore was released on December 13, 2021 and gives Fantastic Beasts fans the first glimpse of Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald.

It has been confirmed by the Fantastic Beasts Twitter page that a new trailer will be released tomorrow (February 24), featuring Dumbledore's first army.

The official trailer is embedded in this article.

Will there be a fourth Fantastic Beasts film?

The Secrets of Dumbledore will not be the final instalment of Fantastic Beasts.

There is set to be two more films in the franchise after Fantastic Beasts author JK Rowling announced in 2016 that the series would feature five films.

There is no confirmed release date for the fourth and fifth films as of yet.

How is the Fantastic Beasts series related to Harry Potter?

The Fantastic Beasts series is a prequel to the popular Harry Potter movies and novels.

The first Fantastic Beasts movie called ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ is based on a book of the same name by Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

This novel was used as a textbook by Harry Potter, written by Newt Scamander.

In the textbook, Newt writes about his journey across five continents when he discovered a total of 85 magical creatures.

The Fantastic Beasts series starts back in the 1920's in New York which is a long distance from Hogwarts.

JK Rowling has stated that the final instalment of Fantastic Beasts will be set in 1945, which is the year that Albus Dumbledore defeated Grindelwald in a duel.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron