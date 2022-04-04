Peaky Blinders has been on our screens for almost a decade but the show has now come to an end after a thrilling final episode.

Season six of the show began back in February after a three-year wait due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The series, which contained six episodes, saw Cillian Murphy return as Birmingham gang leader Tommy Shelby as he plots revenge against those who have wronged him.

But what happened in the final episode and will there be a seventh season of the show?

Here is everything you need to know about season six of Peaky Blinders:

What happened in the final episode?

Season six contained major twists and turns with fans questioning whether Tommy would die in the series finale.

In the final episode, Michael Shelby (played by Finn Cole) was released from prison and planned to seek revenge on Tommy.

However, when Michael confronts the gang leader, Johnny Dogs (played by Packy Lee) interrupts the dispute and Tommy ends up shooting Michael in the face.

Viewers watched as Arthur shot Aunt Polly’s killer, IRA boss Captain Swing, in a revenge attack.

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

Duke Shelby also killed Billy Grade in the final episode.

Towards the end of the series, viewers saw Tommy prepare for death following his tuberculoma diagnosis.

Tommy planned to shoot himself in a traditional funeral trailer but the ghost of his dead daughter, Ruby, appears and tells her father that he isn’t fighting the fatal illness and that he needs to live.

Tommy finds a newspaper bearing the details of Sir Oswald Mosely and Lady Diana Mitford, with his doctor, Dr. Holford in attendance.

Peaky Blinders is back.

The gang leader realises that he has been tricked and the episode ends with Tommy riding on horseback into the distance as the funeral trailer burns.

The episode was one hour and 19 minutes long.

Is season six available on catch up?

You can watch season six on iPlayer now.

How to catch up with the last five seasons

The last five seasons of the show are available now on BBC iPlayer.

Can you catch up on Peaky Blinders on Netflix?

Seasons one to five of the show are also available on Netflix.

Are producers of the show planning a chain of Peaky Blinders-inspired pubs?

The producers behind the BBC drama are planning a chain of pubs and restaurants inspired by Peaky Blinders, according to reports.

A source told The Sun: ‘Peaky Blinders is huge these days. It’s a global smash. So it’s no surprise the makers want to try and cash in on that when they can.

‘There are a couple of unofficial pubs out there already which the makers want to bring to heel.’

Commercial chiefs have filed for trademarks so they can sell Peaky Blinders clothes, cosmetics, jewellery, food and drink as well as opening bars, pubs, restaurants, and barbers shops.

Is season six the final series of Peaky Blinders?

It was confirmed in the trailer that season six will be the last of the gang-inspired drama.

Although this may be the last season of the popular BBC drama, it has been confirmed that a Peak Blinders feature film is on its way after the creator of the show, Steven Knight, told Variety: 'I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham and that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for ‘Peaky Blinders’ as we know it.’

The movie will go into production in 2023.

