Louis Theroux's Forbidden America will look at the rapidly changing culture in the US.

The documentary filmmaker and journalist has travelled the length and breadth of America for the series, meeting an array of content creators who promote far-right views, self-destructive performers, and in some cases, alleged predators.

The content creator's work involves promoting and enticing risqué, immoral, and illegal behaviour.

But when will the series air and how can you tune in?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will the series be released?

Louis Theroux's Forbidden America will start on Sunday, February 13.

How many episodes are there?

The series will contain three episodes that explore the changing culture in the US.

The first episode called ‘Extreme and Online’ will explore right-wing internet personalities, and how people use social media and the internet to push extremist views.

Episode two will see Louis immerse himself in the world of hip-hop and rap culture in southern US states, including Florida.

He will meet rappers who are becoming successful through online promotion, internet feuds, and live-streaming their lifestyles.

In the last episode, the documentary maker will delve into the porn industry and how websites such as Only Fans have given performers financial independence.

Louis spoke to Stylist about the upcoming series.

He said: ‘I started out making programmes in America and made my name there in some respects with Weird Weekends.

‘There’s something about the stories there that have this sort of outlandishness – a sort of eccentricity and vibrant colour – while also containing a lot of troubling and toxic themes that felt very different to what I’d been doing.’

‘So I thought, let’s go back to America and do one of those sort of slightly weird American cultural stories.’

Is there a trailer?

A trailer is yet to be revealed for the series but production company Mindhouse has released a sneak-peak of the first episode.

In the clip, you can see Louis interviewing a content creator who states that he wants to tell racist jokes.

Will the series be available to watch via the BBC or Netflix?

Forbidden America will be available to watch on BBC Two on its release date at 9pm.

The series will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch other Louis Theroux documentaries online

There are many documentaries currently online that were made by the broadcaster.

On BBC iPlayer, fans of the journalist can tune into LA Stories, Shooting Joe Exotic, Weird Weekends, and Docs That Made Me.

Earlier this year, Netflix removed the remaining documentaries by the filmmaker from their platform.

Louis has since argued that there is no comparison between the BBC and Netflix amid a row over the license fee.

He told The Metro: ‘The analogy has been made between the BBC and Netflix but as much as I love Netflix, it can’t do everything the BBC does. Netflix doesn’t have the news, for starters.'

