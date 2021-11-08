I'm a Celebrity will return to our screens later this month.

Twelve familiar faces will be braving the jungle… the Welsh countryside in the coming weeks.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to our screens later this month, with many new challenges that will see the celebrities face their darkest fears.

It is a reality competition where famous faces must live without any home comforts and compete against each other to win the title of king or queen of the jungle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about this year's I'm a Celebrity:

Who is in the line up?

There are many soap stars and familiar faces that will be taking part in this year's I'm a Celebrity.

The line up includes:

Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge is best known for her role in the pop girl band, The Saturdays.

The 32-year-old is now on the panel of ITV's Loose Women.

Frankie's husband, footballer Wayne Bridge, took part in I'm a Celebrity in 2016, coming fifth in the competition after he missed out on the crown to Scarlett Moffatt.

David Ginola

David Ginola is a former Premier League footballer.

The 54-year-old French sportsman played for numerous English football teams including Tottenham, Everton and Newcastle.

He then retired from the sport in 2002.

Matty Lee

Matty Lee is Tom Daley's Olympic diving partner and he has also signed up for the show.

The diver, aged 27, rose to fame after he won a gold medal during the synchronised 10m diving event, alongside Tom Daley, at the Tokyo Olympics.

Louise Minchen

Louis Minchen is known for presenting BBC Breakfast.

The 53-year-old presented alongside Dan Walker but she left the role in September after 20 years at the BBC.

Naughty Boy

Naughty Boy, aged 34, is a music producer and has collaborated with numerous artists including Zayn Malik, Sam Smith and Beyoncé.

Naughty Boy is the stage name for Shaid Khan and he released one studio album in 2013 called Hotel Cabana.

Kadeena Cox

Kadeena Cox is a 30-year-old Paralympic athlete who has won many gold medals for Team GB.

Kadeena, who is from Leeds, used to compete in able-bodied events before she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014.

She made a comeback in 2016 as she won multiple gold medals in the Rio games and she also won two gold medals in cycling and athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games.

DJ Locksmith

DJ Locksmith is best known for his role in British drum and bass group, Rudimental.

The DJ's real name is Leon Rolle and the 34-year-old was born and raised in Hackney, London.

DJ Snoochie

DJ Snoochie is a Radio 1 Extra host and will be heading into the jungle this year.

The 29-year-old is from Eltham in south-east London and she is married to rapper, Big Shaq.

Simon Gregson

Simon Gregson is a Coronation Street legend and will be leaving the cobbles to take part in I'm A Celebrity.

Simon, aged 47, plays Steve McDonald in the soap and has won 17 awards for comedy and performance.

Arlene Phillips

Arlene Phillips is set to become the oldest contestant in the shows history as she enters the jungle aged 78.

Arlene is known for her role as a choreographer and she was a judge on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing until 2008.

Richard Madeley

Daytime TV star, Richard Madeley, will be joining the celebrities in the jungle this year after he revealed he has accepted the role of permanent presenter on Good Morning Britain.

The 65-year-old presenter has regularly appeared on the daytime show as a guest presenter alongside Susanna Reid.

Adam Woodyatt

Adam Woodyatt has featured in more than 3,000 episodes of EastEnders in his role as businessman Ian Beale.

The 53-year-old made his first appearance on the show in 1985 and is one of the longest-serving cast members.

Danny Miller

Danny Miller is another soap star to join the jungle this year.

The 30-year-old plays Aaron Dingle in ITV soap drama, Emmerdale.

He won the British Soap Award for best actor in 2011,2012 and 2016 and he has recently become a father for the first time.

Where will the show be filmed this year?

In past years, I'm a Celebrity has been filmed in the Australian outback but it was relocated to Wales last year due to the Covid:19 pandemic.

This year's show will return to Wales but this time with a new location at the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele.

When will the show air?

The celebrity competition show will return to our screens at 9pm on Sunday, November 21 on ITV2.

You will also be able to watch the show on catch up on ITV.com.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron