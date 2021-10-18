Will Whitney leave Gray at the alter this Christmas? Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes

Soap fans could face an explosive Yuletide as rumours circulate that Albert Square could be in for a lot of drama on December 25.

The EastEnders cast have allegedly already filmed numerous scenes for this year's Christmas storyline but producers are not letting anything slip about this year’s special.

Here is everything we know about the storyline so far:

What has already been filmed?

EastEnders cast and crew have been filming scenes on location which can confirm that there will be a festive wedding for a lucky (or not so lucky if anything like past Christmas specials) couple.

Who could be tying the knot this Christmas?

It looks as though Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Denise Fox(Diane Parrish) could be the ones to get married this festive season but in a huge plot twist, killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) could also be tying the knot in a separate ceremony on the same day.

The pictures from filming show a furious Gray who looks as if he has been jilted by a mystery bride.

It is not yet known who Gray could be getting married to as recent episodes have unravelled that Chelsea Fox (played by Zaraah Abrahams) is pregnant with Gray's child.

We know so far that Chelsea is keen to keep Gray out of her child's life but anything could happen in EastEnders in the follow-up to Christmas.

Another contender for the bride is Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

Whitney has fought a romantic connection with Gray since he acted as her lawyer after she stabbed her stalker Leo King to death last year.

They have kissed in the past and the couple are set to be involved in another romantic embrace next week as the pair kiss once more.

Could wedding bells be on the cards or has Whitney jilted Gray after discovering his serial killer past?

More details around the festive episodes will be released in due course.

Could Gray strike again?

EastEnders is remaining tight-lipped on the depth of their Christmas storyline but eventually, the truth will come out about Gray's serial killer past.

Due to him being left at the alter, the serial killer's rage could spur on another killing spree on the Square.

Some characters, such as Kheerat Panesar, are already suspicious of Gray’s concerning mood swings.

Could this could lead to Gray being exposed as ex-wife Chantelle’s killer?

Gray also attempted to kill Tina Carter in December 2020 but recent storylines have seen the killer admit that Tina is in fact alive after she nearly exposed him for murdering his wife.

What else could happen this Christmas?

As usual, there have been plenty of rumours about potential storylines for this year's EastEnders Christmas special.

One rumour is that there could be a terrorist attack on Albert Square, putting all residents' lives at risk.

BBC bosses are hoping the Christmas special will attract viewers back to the show after EastEnders saw a decline in ratings this year.

The show was a massive hit when the likes of Ricky and Bianca Butcher tied the knot in the 2000's, so perhaps a double-wedding episode will reel customers back into the soap as well as an explosion on Albert Square for the typical spread of EastEnders Christmas cheer.

There have been many dramatic storylines already this year, including a fire that ripped through Phil Mitchell's home as Janine Butcher tried to rescue her young daughter and Nancy Carter being hit by a car.

Tiffany Butcher (played by Maisie Smith) and Bernie Taylor (played by Clair Norris) are set to leave the soap temporarily, so their departure could mean they have a part to play in the Christmas special.

How can I watch EastEnders?

To make sure you do not miss a single detail this Christmas, you can tune into EastEnders every week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Monday and Friday's episodes usually air at 8pm, with Tuesday and Thursday’s episodes airing at 7.30pm.

You can watch the show live on BBC One or on catch up on BBC iPlayer.

