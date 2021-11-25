The TV presenter, 65, was seen by an on-site medical team before being admitted to hospital as a precaution, ITV said.

Wednesday’s episode of the show saw Madeley slide head first into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables during a trial called Castle Kitchen Nightmares.

Richard Madeley

The challenge saw the presenter hunt for 10 hidden stars in a room ;full of castle critters’ as rotten food was dumped on him from above.

An ITV spokesman said: ‘Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

‘He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.’

Madeley, best-known for hosting This Morning alongside his wife Judy Finnigan, is one of 12 contestants taking part in this year’s series at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 05.43am this morning, Thursday 25 November 2021, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”