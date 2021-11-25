'Mum-of-Stamshaw' lollipop lady gets huge cheer as she retires after 17 years of service

A LOLLIPOP lady hailed as ‘the best in the world’ has retired after 17 years of service across the north of the city – with dozens of parents and children making her feel like ‘a star’ with a big send-off.

By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 11:40 am

Marilyn Hogger, 79, has served as a crossing attendant outside Stamshaw Junior School for more than seven years and before that served outside Stamshaw Infant School for almost a decade.

Now she is set to hang up her Stop sign and become ‘a lady of leisure’, after receiving a huge round of applause and almost a dozen bouquets from appreciative families gathered outside the junior school.

The great-grandmother-of-five said the part of the job she will miss the most is spending so much time with the school children.

Retiring Stamshaw lollipop lady Marilyn Hogger, who is hanging up her Stop sign after 17 years of service.

She said: ‘Today has been wonderful – I have felt like a star. I was waiting for the red carpet.

‘I thought I would crack up.’

She added: ‘My husband is a lollipop man in Northern Parade. He’s still working and there’s no plans for him to retire.

‘He wants me to be a lady of leisure.’

Mum Tanya Stevens, whose nine-year-old son attends the school, helped set up a balloon arch around the school gates to make Marilyn’s last day extra special.

The Target Road resident said: ‘She’s just wonderful. She loves the children and they love her back.

‘She’s the best lollipop lady in the world – she’s the mum that everyone needs, she is the mum of Stamshaw.’

Portsmouth City Council is advertising for a replacement crossing attendant, according to headteacher Rob Jones.

The headteacher said: ‘We’re sad to see her go. She is the font of all knowledge about what goes on in Stamshaw.

‘She knows all the children, all the families – and even all the drivers.

‘An advert for her replacement has gone out – it’s big boots to fill.’

But Marilyn will be back – inside the school rather than standing outside it, as she will volunteer one afternoon a week to support school trips and children’s reading practice.

She added: ‘I will probably come out more educated than the children.’

