It is no surprise that Hampshire has featured in a long list of blockbuster films and television programmes over the years. From Netflix’s The Crown to the beloved Downtown Abbey and James Bond, there have been a range of famous faces filming some of the most iconic scenes on the screens.
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is known for the prominent scene of convict, Hugh Jackman, working in the docks in his role in Les Miserables. As well as films, Hampshire has also hosted the cast of Doctor Who multiple times over the years, including Jodie Whittaker who filmed in Little Woodham for an episode in her first series of the sci-fi show.
As Ryan Gosling shoots scenes for his new film Project Hail Mary in Southsea this weekend (October 13), we have compiled a list of some of the other films shot in Hampshire.
