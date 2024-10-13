It is no surprise that Hampshire has featured in a long list of blockbuster films and television programmes over the years. From Netflix’s The Crown to the beloved Downtown Abbey and James Bond, there have been a range of famous faces filming some of the most iconic scenes on the screens.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is known for the prominent scene of convict, Hugh Jackman, working in the docks in his role in Les Miserables. As well as films, Hampshire has also hosted the cast of Doctor Who multiple times over the years, including Jodie Whittaker who filmed in Little Woodham for an episode in her first series of the sci-fi show.

Here are 29 films and television programmes filmed in Hampshire:

1 . Les Miserables - Portsmouth Hugh Jackman arrived in the city for the filming of this star studded adaption of Les Miserables which filmed scenes at the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in 2012. Photo: Laurie Sparham/ Universal Pictures Photo Sales

2 . Tommy - Portsmouth Based on The Who's classic 1969 Rock Opera Tommy, the film of the same name was mostly shot in Portsmouth such as at South Parade Pier, Hilsea Lido and Kings Theatre. It was filmed in 1974. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Vanity Fair - Portsmouth Scenes for the major 2018 ITV drama Vanity Fair, featuring Olivia Kate Cooke, featured HMS Victory in its filming. The ship was part of the scene where British troops were preparing to sail to Belgium before Waterloo and the adaptation was based on William Makepeace Thackeray’s 19th century novel. Photo: Chris Stephens Photo Sales