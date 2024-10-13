In Pictures: 29 movies and tv shows filmed in Hampshire including Les Miserables, Downtown Abbey and The Crown

By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Apr 2022, 17:18 GMT
Updated 13th Oct 2024, 15:10 GMT
Hampshire is home to some stunning spots – and film directors have taken full advantage of the beautiful settings.

It is no surprise that Hampshire has featured in a long list of blockbuster films and television programmes over the years. From Netflix’s The Crown to the beloved Downtown Abbey and James Bond, there have been a range of famous faces filming some of the most iconic scenes on the screens.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is known for the prominent scene of convict, Hugh Jackman, working in the docks in his role in Les Miserables. As well as films, Hampshire has also hosted the cast of Doctor Who multiple times over the years, including Jodie Whittaker who filmed in Little Woodham for an episode in her first series of the sci-fi show.

As Ryan Gosling shoots scenes for his new film Project Hail Mary in Southsea this weekend (October 13), we have compiled a list of some of the other films shot in Hampshire.

Here are 29 films and television programmes filmed in Hampshire:

Hugh Jackman arrived in the city for the filming of this star studded adaption of Les Miserables which filmed scenes at the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in 2012.

1. Les Miserables - Portsmouth

Hugh Jackman arrived in the city for the filming of this star studded adaption of Les Miserables which filmed scenes at the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in 2012. Photo: Laurie Sparham/ Universal Pictures

Based on The Who's classic 1969 Rock Opera Tommy, the film of the same name was mostly shot in Portsmouth such as at South Parade Pier, Hilsea Lido and Kings Theatre. It was filmed in 1974.

2. Tommy - Portsmouth

Based on The Who's classic 1969 Rock Opera Tommy, the film of the same name was mostly shot in Portsmouth such as at South Parade Pier, Hilsea Lido and Kings Theatre. It was filmed in 1974. Photo: Contributed

Scenes for the major 2018 ITV drama Vanity Fair, featuring Olivia Kate Cooke, featured HMS Victory in its filming. The ship was part of the scene where British troops were preparing to sail to Belgium before Waterloo and the adaptation was based on William Makepeace Thackeray’s 19th century novel.

3. Vanity Fair - Portsmouth

Scenes for the major 2018 ITV drama Vanity Fair, featuring Olivia Kate Cooke, featured HMS Victory in its filming. The ship was part of the scene where British troops were preparing to sail to Belgium before Waterloo and the adaptation was based on William Makepeace Thackeray’s 19th century novel. Photo: Chris Stephens

The first female Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker came to the living 17th museum in Little Woodham in Gosport to shoot scenes for episode eight of her debut season: The Witchfinders episode in 2018. The arrival of the Doctor caused quite a stir in Gosport with fans trying to get a glimpse of her during filming.

4. Doctor Who - Gosport

The first female Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker came to the living 17th museum in Little Woodham in Gosport to shoot scenes for episode eight of her debut season: The Witchfinders episode in 2018. The arrival of the Doctor caused quite a stir in Gosport with fans trying to get a glimpse of her during filming. Photo: Lewis Jefferies

