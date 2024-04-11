It is no surprise that Hampshire has featured in a long list of blockbuster films and television programmes over the years. From Netflix’s The Crown to the beloved Downtown Abbey and James Bond, there have been a range of famous faces filming some of the most iconic scenes on the screens. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard welcomed the cast and crew to film Les Miserables and the prominent scene of convict, Hugh Jackman, working in the docks. As a result of Hampshire’s famous film history, fans have flocked to the towns and cities where these scenes have been filmed.